WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Security Information and Event Management Market Size Growing with CAGR of 16.4% Generate USD 18.12 Billion by 2030." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The global security information and event management market size was valued at $3.92 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $18.12 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2030. The global security information and event management (SIEM) market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, deployment model, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the market is segmented into solution and services. As per enterprise size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. According to the deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. Based on industry vertical, the global security information and event management industry is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), Government, IT & telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, energy & utilities, and others. Based on region, the security information and event management market is studied across four regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 17.83% during the forecast period. The report also includes an analysis of Europe and LAMEA segments. Leading players of the global security information and event management industry discussed in the research include Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, LogRhythm, Inc., SolarWinds, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Dell EMC, IBM Corporation, McAfee LLC., Splunk, Inc., Trend Micro, Inc., and Trustwave Holdings Inc. Covid-19 Scenario: ● The adoption of security information and event management (SIEM) was affected positively due to the imposed lockdown by governments of several countries. Increase security concerns in industries such as BFSI, IT, government, and others improved the demand for security information and event management market ● To perform contactless operations in the post-COVID-19 period, enterprises would rely on modern technologies such as BYOD, machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and cloud computing across industries. This is projected to increase demand for SIEM in the market. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. 