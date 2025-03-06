Konica Minolta Debuts Next-Gen Print Innovations at Graphics Canada Expo 2025

Ramsey, NJ, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in the graphic communications industry, is pleased to announce it will host conference attendees at booth #5200 at Graphics Canada Expo 2025, April 9-11 in Mississauga, Ontario.

Konica Minolta will showcase cutting-edge solutions set to transform the print industry. Attendees can experience the latest advancements in high-volume printing, precision finishing and intelligent workflow automation on display at the company’s booth.

"As the largest print industry trade show in the country, Graphics Canada provides an ideal platform for us to introduce our exciting new devices to the Canadian market for the first time," said Jason Dizzine, Vice President, Portfolio Management and Planning. "With continued growth in areas such as labels, packaging, embellishment and wide format, Konica Minolta stays at the forefront of these dynamic market segments. We are dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology that empowers our customers to explore new revenue-generating opportunities. We eagerly anticipate showcasing the innovative applications our devices offer to attendees."

The following technology will be presented by Konica Minolta in booth 5200:

At the heart of Konica Minolta’s booth will be the new AccurioPress C14010S, featuring a fifth station for white toner. This high-performance, toner-based production press builds upon the success of the AccurioPress C14000, offering enhanced capabilities that meet the evolving demands of high-volume print environments. Key upgrades include new hardware and firmware, along with cutting-edge accessories such as the IQ-601 for one-touch color management, and the IM-104/IM-105, designed to optimize media attributes for seamless production. With these additions, the AccurioPress C14010S guarantees exceptional print quality and efficiency for a diverse range of applications.

Konica Minolta will also feature its AccurioLabel 400 label press, offering a powerful combination of CMYK and a fifth station for white toner. The press will be demonstrated with a label finisher option, allowing visitors to see first-hand how this versatile solution streamlines label production, delivering vibrant color and enhanced flexibility in a compact design.

Visitors will also experience the cutting-edge AccurioShine 3600 inkjet spot UV printer, equipped with the innovative iFoil One option. The AccurioShine 3600 provides advanced varnish technology, enabling in-house spot UV coating from prototyping to full production. With its ability to create stunning 2D and 3D effects in a single pass, the AccurioShine 3600 opens new creative possibilities, offering dimensional texture effects without the need for traditional screens, plates or dies.

In addition to the hardware innovations, Konica Minolta will demonstrate its suite of advanced workflow solutions designed to streamline operations, improve productivity and reduce costs across the print process. These tools empower businesses to maximize efficiency and seamlessly integrate with their existing infrastructure.

Konica Minolta marks 20 years of production print innovation at Graphics Canada Expo 2025 with the theme "Possibilities Inspired by You," showcasing the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the print industry.

“We are thrilled to unveil our newest technologies at Graphics Canada, showcasing the future of print to our valued customers," said Mario Mottillo, President, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. "The innovations we’re presenting at the show are designed to drive business growth through cutting-edge solutions that enhance flexibility, efficiency and creative potential. This event is a fantastic opportunity to engage with industry leaders and demonstrate how Konica Minolta continues to revolutionize the print industry."

If you would like to arrange an interview with one of our Executives or Product Experts at the booth, please click here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta’s 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact,” and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta’s bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow it on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Attachments

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 PR@kmbs.konicaminolta.us Karen Rivet Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. 437-388-1140 karen.rivet@bt.konicaminolta.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.