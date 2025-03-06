BCMI Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

This certification highlights BCMI’s industry-leading data security practices and compliance standards

REDMOND, Wash., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCMI, software developer for the bulk construction materials industry, announced it has achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification. This signifies full compliance with SOC 2 criteria of security, processing integrity and availability. It reflects the BCMI team’s dedication to strong security practices to protect their customers’ data.

This certification ensures that BCMI’s security and privacy policies are compliant with the standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

BCMI Co-founder and CEO Craig Yeack announced the major milestone at the company’s recent customer Stakeholder Meeting. “The SOC 2 Type 2 certification, which monitors our platform and processes for a period of 90 days means we not only have high-level security processes in place, but we actually follow them,” Yeack says. “This benefits BCMI and our internal cybersecurity standards, and also the producers who rely on us to keep their information secure.”

Data security is always at the forefront of what BCMI does and the company is determined to always handle customers’ data in the best way it can and conform to world-class industry standards.

Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B and SaaS companies, supported the BCMI team during this process. Its recent and thorough audit proves BCMI meets strict requirements to ensure all sensitive and company information remains private.



The SOC 2 Type 2 certification means customers, their customers and future customers are getting the highest standard of security and compliance within the industry.

About BCMI

BCMI Corp.'s mobile software empowers bulk construction material producers to improve business processes. BCMI's performance analytics, interactive communication tools and AI-assisted dispatch keep materials producers and contractors aligned with real-time business solutions.

