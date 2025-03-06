MONDAY INVESTOR DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Micron Technology, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - MU

SAN DIEGO, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) common stock between September 28, 2023 and December 18, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until this Monday, March 10, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Micron class action lawsuit. Captioned Klein v. Micron Technology, Inc., No. 25-cv-80040 (S.D. Fla.), the Micron class action lawsuit charges Micron as well as certain of Micron’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Micron class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-micron-technology-inc-class-action-lawsuit-mu.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Micron designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products, including, among other things, dynamic random access memory, NAND, NOR, and high-bandwidth memory semiconductor devices.

The Micron class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) demand for Micron’s products in consumer markets, especially Micron’s NAND products, had significantly deteriorated; and (ii) accordingly, defendants had overstated the extent to which demand for Micron’s products had recovered, particularly in consumer markets and for its NAND products, and/or had overstated the sustainability of demand for such products, as well as the normalization of inventory for such products.

The Micron class action lawsuit further alleges that on December 18, 2024, Micron announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, revealing that: (i) Micron reported a greater-than-expected revenue decline in NAND flash memory for the quarter; (ii) Micron issued disappointing guidance for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2025, including adjusted earnings between $1.33 and $1.53 per share, well below the $1.92 per share estimate; sales between $7.7 billion and $8.1 billion, with the midpoint well below the $8.99 billion estimate; and adjusted gross margins between 37.5% and 39.5%, well below the 41.3% estimate; citing weakness in Micron’s consumer-oriented markets. On this news, the price of Micron common stock fell more than 16%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Micron common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Micron class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Micron class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Micron class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Micron class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud cases. Our Firm has been #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for six out of the last ten years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. We recovered $6.6 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – over $2.2 billion more than any other law firm in the last four years. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

info@rgrdlaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.