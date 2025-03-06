Mother’s Heartfelt Memoir For Daughter’s Legacy Brings Light And Meaning To A Tragic Loss

Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of ONLY RAINBOWS

Charleston, SC, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The news of star sports reporter Carley McCord’s tragic death on December 28, 2019, made headlines, but they barely scratched the surface of a life that brought light to so many.

Carly and four others were en route to watch her father-in-law, Steve Ensminger, LSU’s offensive coordinator, lead the LSU football team in the Peach Bowl. The incident overshadowed LSU’s miraculous journey to their National Championship victory.

Now, Carley’s mother, Karen, pens a memoir that blends her grief, her faith in God, and stories from Carley’s close circle for an in-depth look at the impact of the tragedy and the resilience that followed.

“Our [grief] journeys are filled with indescribable color . . . if we can find a way to hold on to its memory,” said Karen.

In the same vein as stories like We Are Marshall and Sidelines and Bloodlines comes a unique narrative of hope and heart, loss and love, and joy and pain that speaks to anyone who has weathered grief and trauma in their lives.

For fans of sports memoirs, parents who have lost their children, and those looking for hope, Only Rainbows pulls back shadows and shows a path toward healing.

About the Author:

Karen C. McCord is author of Lessons of the Lilies, which chronicles her struggles with infertility and her relationship with God. In December of 2019, her life was forever altered when her beloved daughter, Carley, along with four others, perished in a plane crash that captured national attention. Her new memoir, Only Rainbows juxtaposes her own journey through healing with the different journeys of her husband and surviving children. A tapestry knit together in love, their lives are a testament to the turmoil of grief, the profundity of family, and the promise of hope for those who have experienced loss.

