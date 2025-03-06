Coronary Stents Market: Driving Innovation and Enhancing Cardiovascular Care

Emergen Research Logo

Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), such as heart disease and stroke, and technological advancements in coronary stents are key factors driving market evenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coronary Stents market research report is broadly bifurcated in terms of product type, application spectrum, end-user landscape, and competitive backdrop, which would help readers gain more impactful insights into the different aspects of the market. Under the competitive outlook, the report’s authors have analyzed the financial standing of the leading companies operating across this industry. The gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, and the individual growth rates of these companies have also been ascertained in this section. Our team has accurately predicted the future market scope of the new entrants and established competitors using several analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment assessment.

The global coronary stents market size was USD 9.32 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) such as heart disease and stroke, coupled with significant advancements in coronary stent technology, is fueling the growth of the coronary stents market. Coronary stents play a critical role in managing conditions like coronary artery disease and improving patient outcomes. Key risk factors for CVDs include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, smoking, obesity, and lack of physical activity, among others.

Advancements in Coronary Stent Technology Innovative developments in stent designs and materials are revolutionizing cardiovascular treatment. Technological progress has introduced thinner struts, biocompatible coatings, and more flexible stent designs, reducing complications and enhancing patient recovery. Additionally, precision medicine is enabling the creation of personalized stents tailored to individual patient needs, significantly improving treatment outcomes.

An exciting development is the emergence of Four Dimensional (4D)-printed cardiovascular stents. Using advanced 4D printing techniques and stimuli-responsive materials, researchers at ETH Zurich have created stents 40 times smaller than existing models. These stents dynamically adapt to patient-specific physiological conditions, addressing challenges in long-term stent therapy and offering optimized performance.

Challenges Facing the Market Despite these advancements, the market faces certain challenges. Some patients opt for less invasive diagnostic and treatment alternatives such as stress tests, CT angiography, and MRI scans. This growing awareness and adoption of non-invasive options may impact the demand for coronary stents.

Segment Insights

Product Types: The market includes Drug-Eluting Stents (DES), Bare Metal Stents (BMS), and bioresorbable stents. Bare Metal Stents accounted for the largest share in 2022 due to improved material composition and advancements addressing earlier limitations. Drug-Eluting Stents, known for reducing the risk of restenosis (vessel re-narrowing), are also experiencing steady growth.

End-Use: Hospitals dominate the market, benefiting from advanced facilities and skilled cardiac care teams. Cardiac catheterization laboratories are also seeing steady growth due to their focus on minimally invasive diagnostic and interventional procedures.

Technology: Balloon-expandable stents hold the largest market share due to their precision in treating focal lesions, while self-expandable stents are experiencing rapid growth due to their versatility and efficacy in treating obstructions in the gastrointestinal tract.

Competitive Landscape

The report presents a holistic investigation of the Coronary Stents business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:

M Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

Terumo Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

B. Braun Melsungen AG

C. R. Bard (acquired by BD)

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Cook Medical

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Meril Life Sciences

Vascular Concepts (acquired by Terumo Corporation)

Stentys SA

Elixir Medical Corporation

Translumina GmbH

Sinomed

Hexacath

Alvimedica

Kyoto Medical Planning Co., Ltd.

Coronary Stents Market Segmentation Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global coronary stents market on the basis of type, application, deployment, enterprise size, component, vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Drug-Eluting Stents (DES)

Bare Metal Stents (BMS)

Bioresorbable Stents

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Metal Stents:

Stainless Steel

Cobalt-Chromium

Platinum-Chromium

Nickel-Titanium (Nitinol)

Polymer Stents:

Bioresorbable Polymers

Non-bioresorbable Polymers

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Coronary Artery Diseases

Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS)

Technology (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Balloon Expandable Stents

Self-Expandable Stents

The global Coronary Stents market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Coronary Stents business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

We appreciate you reading our report. Please contact us if you need the most recent report customised in any way. Our team will work with you to ensure that the report is created in accordance with your needs.

