Rising Prevalence of Diabetes and Technological Advancements Drive Global Insulin Market Growth

Increasing prevalence of obesity, physical inactivity, and unhealthy diets is a key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence study, called “Global Insulin Market Forecast to 2028,” jots down some of the most prominent growth potentials of the global Insulin market. The report is primarily targeted at the industry stakeholders looking to capitalize on this report’s contents to make improved business decisions. The report is further intended to help the readers gain vital insights into the global market, particularly the prevailing growth opportunities and competitive scenario. The insightful data & information provided by this report are gathered from various primary and secondary sources.

The global insulin market size was USD 570.8 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of diabetes, driven by obesity, physical inactivity, and unhealthy diets, is significantly boosting the demand for insulin worldwide. Insulin plays a critical role in managing blood glucose levels and is widely used in hospitals for treating hyperglycemia through intravenous, subcutaneous, and intramuscular administration. According to the International Diabetes Federation, diabetes affected approximately 537 million people aged 20 to 79 in 2021, with nearly half of them undiagnosed. The disease was responsible for around 6.7 million deaths globally.

Key Market Drivers:

The insulin market is witnessing significant growth due to advancements in insulin delivery devices such as insulin pumps and wearable patch pumps. These innovations provide precise and convenient insulin administration, improving diabetes management. Insulin pumps, for example, offer continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion, mimicking the natural insulin release of a healthy pancreas. Additionally, diabetes wearable technology, including Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) systems and insulin pumps, is making blood sugar management more efficient.

Strategic initiatives by leading companies are further fueling market expansion. On May 12, 2023, Embecta Corp. collaborated with Tidepool to develop an Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) system for type 2 diabetes patients. This partnership aims to integrate advanced diabetes management software into Embecta's closed-loop patch pump device, which has received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation. Similarly, on March 7, 2022, Medtronic India introduced the MiniMed 780G system, a next-generation insulin pump designed for individuals aged 7 to 80 with type 1 diabetes. This system automates insulin delivery, helping patients maintain stable blood sugar levels more effectively.

Market Challenges:

Despite the positive growth trends, high insulin costs remain a major concern for many patients. Additionally, while insulin pens offer benefits such as dose accuracy and ease of use, they come with limitations, such as restrictions on mixing different types of insulin, which could hinder market expansion.

Segment InsightsL:

Route of Administration: The global insulin market is segmented based on administration methods, including syringes, insulin pens, and insulin pumps. Among these, insulin pens accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 due to their increasing adoption. Insulin pens provide patients with a reusable and convenient option for managing their insulin intake, with features such as smartphone integration for dose tracking and reminders. Strategic collaborations are also driving growth in this segment. For instance, on May 6, 2021, Eli Lilly partnered with DexCom, Glooko, myDiabby Healthcare, and Roche to enhance diabetes management solutions outside the U.S., integrating data and technology for improved care.

Application: The insulin market is categorized into type 1 and type 2 diabetes applications. The type 1 diabetes segment is projected to witness strong growth, as insulin remains the primary treatment for patients to maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Effective insulin management helps reduce the risk of severe complications, such as heart disease, kidney failure, and vision loss. According to the World Health Organization, 1.52 million individuals under the age of 20 worldwide were living with type 1 diabetes. On November 3, 2022, researchers at Georgia Tech introduced iTOL-100, a groundbreaking biomaterial that encourages immune acceptance of therapeutic donated cells without immunosuppression, offering a potential cure for type 1 diabetes.

The leading contenders in the global Insulin market are listed below:

Novo Nordisk A/S

Eli Lilly and Company

Sanofi

Biocon Limited

Medtronic Plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Braun SE

Biomm

Insulin Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global insulin market on the basis of product type, route of administration, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Long-Acting Insulin

Lantus

Levemir

Toujeo

Basaglar

Others

Fast-Acting Insulins

Traditional Human Insulins

Novorapid/Novolog

Humalog

Apidra

Fiasp

Others

Combination Insulin

Biosimilars Insulin

Liraglutide

Semaglutide

Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Syringe

Insulin Pen

Insulin Pump

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Hospitals

Pharmacies

Others

Regional Outlook of the Insulin Market

The global Insulin market has been categorized into several important geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Insulin market across major geographies. Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.

Key reasons to buy the Global Insulin Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Insulin market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

The report also provides an extensive analysis of the key market elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The exhaustive SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis included in the report are intended to help the reader tactfully formulate business growth strategies. Strategic recommendations for the established market players assist them in fortifying their financial positions in the market.

Thank you for reading our report. For further information regarding the report or to get a customized copy of it, please connect with us. We will make sure you receive a report perfectly tailored to your needs.

