Regina Hotel Association Signs on with Skills/Compétences Canada as a Presenting Sponsor for the Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) 2025, in Regina.

Regina Hotel Association will support and be onsite for SCNC Regina 2025

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC), a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to increasing awareness of skilled trades and technologies as rewarding career paths for youth, is delighted to announce Regina Hotel Association (RHA) as a Presenting Sponsor for the Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) 2025, in Regina. In addition, they will also sponsor the Live Stream onsite. SCNC 2025 will be held at the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) District, in Saskatchewan, on May 29 and 30.

“We are proud to have the support of RHA for this impactful event. Their involvement will help increase national attention to the importance of skilled trades and technologies for youth and the future of the country,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills/Compétences Canada.

At SCNC, RHA will have the opportunity to be part of the only event in the country that brings together over 500 of Canada’s best in skilled trades and technologies to compete in more than 40 Skill Areas. They will also be onsite at the REAL District to support the competitors and present them with medals at the Closing Ceremony.

“We are honored to be a part of SCNC Regina 2025. This event will give us the opportunity to directly support and celebrate the talents and achievements of the competitors while also shedding light on the importance of skilled trade careers,” said Sandra Jackle, President and Chief Executive Officer, Regina Hotel Association.

According to the Canadian government, approximately 700,000 skilled trade workers in Canada are expected to retire by 2028, thus hindering the country’s economy. SCNC promotes skilled trade and technology careers to our future skilled workforce and informs them of the many opportunities that are available to them.

About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization with Member Organizations in each of the provinces/territories that work with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public-sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada’s future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers. Skills Canada offers experiential learning opportunities including skilled trade and technology competitions for hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through regional, provincial/territorial, national and international events, as well as skilled trade awareness programs. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Skills/Compétences Canada is the Canadian Member Organization of WorldSkills.

About the Regina Hotel Association

The Regina Hotel Association (RHA) represents the interests of the hotel industry in Regina, Saskatchewan. Representing over 3,200 guest rooms located in 24 member hotels, the RHA works to promote Regina as a premier destination for hosting events, providing support and advocacy for its members. The association is committed to enhancing the economic prosperity of Regina through strategic marketing, partnerships, and industry development initiatives.

Regina Hotel Association Signs on with Skills/Compétences Canada as a Presenting Sponsor for the Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) 2025, in Regina. Student visitors participate in Try-A-Trade® and Technology activities at the Skills Canada National Competition.

