Global Times: China represents exemplary model in balancing industrialization, sustainability

Beijing, China, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "two sessions" are not only a major political event in China but also a key window for the world to observe the country's democratic politics and development trajectory. This year, as in years past, the event has captured considerable global attention, highlighting China's ongoing development and its implications for the world stage. In the "Unraveling the allure of China" series, the Global Times (GT) invites experts and scholars from around the world to delve into the multifaceted allure of China and explore how the lessons drawn from its unique experiences can provide valuable insights for other nations.

In the second installment, Luis Rene Fernandez Tabio (Tabio), senior professor and researcher at the University of Havana, shared his insights with GT reporter Li Aixin on the achievements of China's green transformation, one of the prominent topics during recent years' "two sessions," and how the country's green development contributes to the global green transition.

GT: 2025 marks the final year of China's 14th Five-Year Plan and an important period for the continued advancement of the "dual carbon" goals (reaching its carbon emissions peak before 2030 and becoming "carbon neutral" before 2060). Looking back at China's green development, what accomplishments have particularly impressed you?

Tabio: China's 14th Five-Year Plan is a comprehensive roadmap that integrates economic growth, environmental sustainability and technological advancements to enhance the overall well-being of its people. Among its key goals are fostering a circular economy, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, dealing with climate change and conserving ecosystems. These objectives align with China's broader vision of achieving high-quality economic development through innovation and sustainability.

However, beyond these tangible targets, what stands out most is the strategic approach China has taken in formulating and executing these policies. The synergy between Chinese academia and political leadership in crafting long-term strategies is remarkable.

By fostering a structured yet flexible governance model, China has been able to navigate complex global and domestic challenges while laying a strong foundation for a prosperous and sustainable future. This approach is an exemplary model for other nations seeking to balance economic progress with social and environmental responsibilities.

GT: Against the backdrop of a global energy crisis and increasing supply chain volatility, people remain optimistic about the future growth rate of China's new energy installations. In your view, what constitutes the institutional foundation for this remarkable progress?

Tabio: China is the world's largest developer of wind and solar energy facilities, a position that underscores its commitment to a green future. The foundation of this success lies in its governance model - socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. This model has allowed China to integrate modern technological advancements with centuries-old philosophical wisdom, adapting its policies to evolving global and domestic conditions.

A key driver of China's renewable energy leadership is its ability to adapt its economic and political frameworks to different historical moments. The country's commitment to advancing Marxist thought in the 21st century has enabled it to pursue economic modernization while maintaining its ideological foundation. This adaptability ensures that China continues to make significant strides in sustainable development, energy security and economic growth.

GT: This year's "two sessions" began on Tuesday. The political event shapes the country's policy direction, including that of green transition. Over the years, China's green transition has been gradually advancing alongside the industrialization process. In your opinion, does this integrated approach present a new model for countries in the Global South?

Tabio: The correlation between a green transition and full industrialization is undeniable, and China's experience serves as an important reference for developing nations. However, it is crucial to recognize that each country has unique starting conditions that must be considered before applying China's model. While China's approach offers valuable insights, developing nations must carefully assess their own realities before formulating strategic programs. A one-size-fits-all approach does not work; adaptation is key. China's development path highlights the importance of state-led planning, investment in technology and strategic international partnerships. For the Global South, these elements can serve as guiding principles in navigating industrialization while ensuring environmental sustainability.

GT: In an interview last year, you stated that China has created a high-quality economic development model that promotes a green economy and high-tech development, which you believe will inject vitality into the global economy. Could you elaborate on this?

Tabio: China's development trajectory has been marked by consistent progress and innovation, which is reflected in its technological advancements across multiple sectors. The country now has its own space station, a sophisticated digital payment system, a domestically developed geolocation system, and is a leader in 5G and telecommunications technology.

Even with challenges, such as the US-led tech war, China continues to push forward in key industries, including semiconductor production and artificial intelligence. The recent breakthroughs in Chinese AI, such as DeepSeek, have had a profound impact on global markets, demonstrating China's growing influence in cutting-edge technologies.

GT: Some Western media outlets and observers have expressed doubts about whether China has done enough to address the climate crisis, often attributing responsibility to developing countries. How do you assess this viewpoint?

Tabio: The climate crisis is a global challenge that requires collective action. While industrialized nations bear the greatest historical responsibility, developing countries also play a crucial role in ensuring sustainable development. Unfortunately, some governments prioritize economic growth over environmental protection, often failing to enforce strict sustainability regulations on foreign investors and domestic enterprises.

However, China has taken a proactive approach by incorporating stringent environmental policies into its economic system. The government has introduced comprehensive sustainability regulations, compelling companies to adhere to green standards while aligning with international climate agreements.

China has faced increasing pressure from the US, and its Western allies in the new energy sector as part of a broader strategy to contain its technological and economic rise. Despite these challenges, China continues to drive the transformation of the global order toward a multipolar system based on justice, cooperation and shared prosperity for humanity. In this evolving global balance, energy transition and technological development will play a key role, and China is well-positioned to lead this process for the benefit of all.

GT: In 2021, Cuba officially joined the "Belt and Road Energy Partnership" (BREP). Under this framework, how do you view the potential for advancing green cooperation between the two countries?

Tabio: Cuban citizens recognize and deeply appreciate China's contributions to the island's energy sector, particularly through the BREP. This collaboration has been instrumental in Cuba's efforts to transition toward renewable energy, reducing reliance on imported fuels and fostering sustainability.

One of the key aspects of this partnership is the development of solar power infrastructure, with Chinese investment and technical expertise playing a crucial role. The goal is ambitious: By 2030, Cuba aims to generate 24 percent of its energy from renewable sources, with the ultimate vision of achieving a 100 percent green energy system by 2050. This collaboration is not just about infrastructure; it reflects a shared vision for a sustainable future.

