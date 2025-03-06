International Women’s Day – 8 March

The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day calls on us all to imagine a gender equal world.

The theme also urges "a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that's diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge gender equality.”

The NUJ’s Equality council recognises there are multiple challenges in protecting girls and women and tackling the inequalities that harm everyone, regardless of gender.

The role of journalists and communications professionals is more important than ever. The NUJ Code of Conduct commits members to reporting fairly and accurately. The council recognises that media professionals have the privileged position of shaping ethical narratives and public discourse on issues connected to gender equality and violence against women and girls.

There is concern some generative-AI platforms are producing regressive outputs for women and minoritised groups by reinforcing stereotypes and discriminatory content that overlooks the layers of diversity within our communities. Whether images, videos or words, generative AI can reinforce biases and perpetuate disinformation and misinformation that harms women.

This is further compounded by president Trump's 'Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing' executive order resulting in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) related content being deleted from websites and barred from numerous academic and medical journals which publish in the UK as well as the US. Multiple and widespread job losses in the US are being reported which also affect research into women’s health concerns.

As well as removing existing DEI content, including profiles of women working in STEM, the order will restrict new online content that generative AI is trained on. This risks erasing the voices and lives of diverse women, reinforcing inequalities, misinformation and misogyny.

© Mark Thomas

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“Ahead of this year's International Women's Day, I send a message of solidarity to delegates at TUC Women's Conference this week, where motions on tackling the gender pay gap and the deplorable sexual harassment of women journalists will be debated. I am proud of the NUJ's campaigning on the gender pay gap and journalists' safety, and these will continue as priorities. “Through our close relationship with the International Federation of Journalists, I affirm our commitment to calling for strengthened protections for journalists as we stand with women colleagues worldwide reporting from difficult environments including in Iran, Afghanistan and Palestine. Their journalism plays an invaluable role in ensuring we have access to truths.”

© Jess Hurd

Natasha Hirst, NUJ president said:

“The recent alarming developments in the US demonstrate that we can never become complacent about women’s rights. The ripples of the executive order are already being felt in the UK and it is nothing short of censorship. It is incumbent upon us to reflect the diverse voices and life experiences of women, and to challenge harmful narratives when they emerge. “The NUJ remains firm in calling for the protection of human-created ethical journalism and will continue to resist pressure to censor the content of journalism and publishing.”

Collectively for #IWD2025 we can all #AccelerateAction.

