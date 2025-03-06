Freedom Home Care Receives 2025 Best of Home Care® – Provider of Choice Award for Excellence in Veteran Care Services

Freedom Home Care logo Freedom Home Care Staff Holding Provider of Choice Award

This prestigious award, granted only to top-ranking home care providers, holds special significance for Freedom Home Care's mission serving America's veterans.

This award reflects our unwavering commitment to those who have served our country. Every veteran we serve is not just a client – they're a hero who deserves our absolute best.” — Dwayne Alborn, Owner

MILFORD, OH, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freedom Home Care, a veteran-focused non-medical home care agency serving Milford and surrounding Cincinnati metropolitan communities, announced today that it has received the 2025 Best of Home Care– Provider of Choice Award from Activated Insights, formerly Home Care Pulse. This prestigious award, granted only to top-ranking home care providers, holds special significance for Freedom Home Care's mission of serving America's veterans. The recognition is based on client satisfaction scores gathered by Activated Insights, an independent satisfaction research firm for post-acute care, placing Freedom Home Care among an elite group of home care providers nationwide who demonstrate outstanding care quality."It is our pleasure to congratulate Freedom Home Care for their well-deserved achievement on earning the Best of Home Care– Provider of Choice Award," says Bud Meadows, Chief Executive Officer of Activated Insights. "It's wonderful to see the hard work that Freedom Home Care is putting in to provide high-quality care and employment—and their effort isn't going unnoticed. This award allows them to provide proof of quality to potential new clients and caregivers."Best of Home Care– Provider of Choice award-winning providers have contracted with Activated Insights to gather feedback from their clients by conducting live phone interviews with their clients each month. As Activated Insights is a third-party company, it is able to collect honest and unbiased feedback."As a dedicated provider of home care services exclusively for veterans in the Greater Cincinnati area, this award reflects our unwavering commitment to those who have served our country," says Dwayne Alborn, owner of Freedom Home Care. "Our veterans deserve the highest standard of care, and this recognition validates our mission to provide them with exceptional, personalized support that honors their service and maintains their independence at home. Every veteran we serve is not just a client – they're a hero who deserves our absolute best.""At Activated Insights, our mission is to help post-acute care businesses create an experience that goes beyond client and caregiver expectations," says Meadows. "We are happy to recognize Freedom Home Care as a Best of Home Care– Provider of Choice and to celebrate their accomplishments as a trusted home care provider, especially in their vital work serving our veteran community."To learn more about Freedom Home Care's specialized veteran care services and commitment to excellence, please visit freedomhomecare.vet or call (513) 461-2780. Located in Milford, Ohio, Freedom Home Care proudly serves veterans throughout Clermont County and the surrounding areas.About Freedom Home Care Freedom HomeAbout Freedom Home Care Freedom Home Care stands as a specialized non-medical home care provider exclusively serving Veterans throughout the Greater Cincinnati area. Located in Milford, Ohio, our mission transcends traditional home care – it's a commitment born from profound respect and gratitude for our nation's heroes. We specialize in empowering Veterans to maintain their independence through personalized, compassionate care services delivered right in the comfort of their homes.As a Veteran-focused agency, we understand the unique challenges and needs of those who have served our country. Our dedicated team works closely with each Veteran and their family to develop customized care plans that honor their service while supporting their current needs. From daily living assistance to companionship, our comprehensive services are delivered with the dignity and respect that our Veterans deserve.The 2025 Best of Home Care– Provider of Choice Award reinforces our ongoing commitment to excellence in Veteran care. Freedom Home Care continues to set the standard for specialized Veteran home care services in Clermont County and surrounding communities, ensuring that those who served our nation receive the highest quality care and support they've earned.About Activated InsightsActivated Insights enables long-term care and post-acute care providers to optimize every interaction with employees and clients. By offering comprehensive capabilities in recruitment, training, retention, and experience management, we enable organizations to enhance care quality and boost employee engagement. Our data-driven approach, including industry benchmarking and recognition programs, helps providers improve satisfaction, reduce turnover, and achieve operational excellence. Activated Insights is dedicated to elevating the care experience across the continuum of home-based care, senior living, to post-acute care. For more information, visit: https://activatedinsights.com/

