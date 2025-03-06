Politician-Turned-Author Explores Innovation and Faith at London Book Fair 2025

Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ

In “Extreme Entrepreneurs,” Tracy Emerick examines two figures who reshaped the world through technology and spirituality.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where leadership, innovation, and spiritual growth are more vital than ever, “ Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ ” presents a compelling parallel between two figures who transformed the world—one through technology, the other through faith. Returning to the spotlight at the London Book Fair 2025, this thought-provoking 88-page religious self-help title will be available at The Maple Staple ’s Booth #6G40 from March 11-13, 2025, at Olympia London.In this insightful book, Tracy Emerick, Ph.D., explores the revolutionary impact of Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ, revealing how both visionaries reshaped their respective domains. Jobs, through his groundbreaking innovations, made complex technology accessible to everyday people—putting a "bicycle for the mind" in their hands. Meanwhile, Jesus Christ transformed humanity’s spiritual landscape, replacing fear with love and igniting a movement that endures today.A retired business owner with over two decades of experience in database marketing, consulting, and training, Tracy Emerick, Ph.D., has also dedicated years to public service. He served as a state representative for ten years, spent over two decades on his town’s planning board, and has been the moderator of his Congregational church for nearly forty years. His literary work reflects his lifelong commitment to personal growth, leadership, and the pursuit of a more enlightened society.Attendees of the London Book Fair 2025 won’t want to miss The Maple Staple’s Booth #6G40, where they can explore “Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ” and other thought-provoking titles. For further insight into Tracy Emerick, Ph.D., and his work, check out The Maple Staple Magazine’s 6th issue, featuring an in-depth article on pages 76-80 at https://themaplestaple.com/the-maplestaple-magazine-issue-6/ and visit his website at https://authortracyemerick.com/ About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.