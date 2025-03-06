The Maple Staple Bookstore Brings Independent Voices to London Book Fair 2025 For the Second Time Around

"Take Action: Secrets to Becoming an Everyday Millionaire with Real Estate" "Civic Intelligence Empowering America’s Youth" "Breakthrough in Golf: Building a Winning Golf Swing with the Hip to Hip Method" "Scanning and Sizing the Universe and Everything in It: Playing Scales" "Star-Crossed Planet by Harold Toliver"

Celebrating diverse storytelling, The Maple Staple continues to champion independent authors at one of the publishing industry's most anticipated events.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Maple Staple is set to return to the London Book Fair (LBF) in 2025, reinforcing its dedication to independent publishing. Hosted at Olympia London from March 11–13, the fair gathers industry professionals, authors, and book lovers from around the world.Exhibiting at Stand 6G40, The Maple Staple will feature a curated selection of over 160 books spanning multiple genres. By showcasing compelling new titles, the bookstore aims to connect independent authors with a broader readership.In “Take Action: Secrets to Becoming an Everyday Millionaire with Real Estate”, Anthony Joseph shares his journey from financial struggles to becoming a real estate mogul, offering a guide for aspiring entrepreneurs to build wealth through real estate.With actionable strategies for success in property investment, Airbnb business, and rental management, Joseph emphasizes the importance of a millionaire mindset—where determination, adaptability, and focus drive success. This book serves as an essential resource for anyone looking to break into real estate, whether as an agent, investor, or property manager, providing insights from one of Dubai’s most accomplished entrepreneurs.Anthony Joseph is a self-made real estate entrepreneur who arrived in Dubai in 2014 with only a few hundred dollars and went on to close over $1.3 billion in sales within four years. He is the co-founder and CEO of Primestay Holiday Homes and Prime Cleaning, as well as the founder of Anthony Joseph Consultancy and the Take Charge Real Estate Academy. His expertise in short-term rentals and luxury property management has positioned him as a leader in Dubai’s real estate market, earning accolades from major developers and making him a trusted name in the industry, inspiring countless others to take charge of their financial futures.In “Civic Intelligence Empowering America’s Youth”, Dr. John Minkler makes a compelling case for transforming K-12 civic education to safeguard American democracy.Drawing from over five decades of experience, the book emphasizes the need for democratic principles, systems thinking, and civic engagement in schools. It offers real-world examples of youth-driven problem-solving initiatives while addressing the broader societal challenge of cultivating shared values and political cooperation. By fostering “civic intelligence,” Minkler presents a vision for reforming education and reshaping America’s future.Dr. John Minkler has spent more than 50 years in education, from teaching history and government in alternative and special education schools to leading civic education initiatives. His curriculum won prestigious awards, including the California Council for the Social Studies Award of Excellence and the Golden Bell Award. As the former Director of the Bonner Center for Character and Civic Education at Fresno State University, he has championed civic learning at various levels. He co-founded the Civic Education Center, continuing his lifelong mission to empower students and educators.Golfers seeking a practical way to improve their swing will find the answer in Curtis Elliott’s “Breakthrough in Golf: Building a Winning Golf Swing with the Hip to Hip Method”.Elliott simplifies the complexities of traditional instruction by focusing on a key fundamental—proper hip movement—drawing inspiration from Ben Hogan’s timeless techniques. This method helps players develop a consistent, effective swing and gain a deeper understanding of their mechanics.Curtis Elliott is a lawyer in Charlotte, North Carolina, and a former starting member of the Men’s Varsity Golf Team at the University of South Carolina. With over 40 years of experience in competitive golf, he has studied the game’s greatest players to create a fresh approach that makes swing improvement accessible to all.In “Scanning and Sizing the Universe and Everything in It: Playing Scales”, Harold Toliver examines the vast scale of the natural continuum, challenging anthropocentric perspectives in philosophy and science. The book presents a unique approach to measurement, contrasting human-scale perceptions with the immense realities of atomic matter and cosmic history. By reframing how everyday places and events are contextualized, Toliver offers a thought-provoking perspective on the gap between common understanding and the true nature of existence.Harold Toliver’s academic career has been dedicated to exploring the intersections of literature, philosophy, and science. His work in literary history and theory has expanded into interdisciplinary studies that examine how natural history reshapes long-held cultural and intellectual assumptions. Through this book, he continues his exploration of the vast forces shaping existence, encouraging a shift in perspective that extends beyond human-centered narratives.“Star-Crossed Planet” blends fiction with scientific exploration, presenting a collection of stories that highlight the immense power and extremes of nature. Building on themes from Toliver’s previous works, the book follows episodic narratives in which characters confront the harsh and awe-inspiring realities of natural history. Through these imaginative yet deeply rooted explorations, the book encourages a broader awareness of the universe’s complexity and the forces that shape it.With a background in literary criticism and a growing focus on bridging the humanities and sciences, Harold Toliver brings a unique perspective to fiction. His ability to blend scientific inquiry with storytelling allows readers to engage with natural history in a new way, moving beyond abstract theory into lived experience. In this book, as in his academic work, he continues to challenge conventional perspectives, inviting readers to rethink the relationship between human life and the larger cosmos.As part of its ongoing mission, The Maple Staple continues to provide a platform for independent voices, helping authors reach new audiences in an ever-evolving literary landscape.Attendees can find these books at Stand 6G40 at Olympia London from March 11–13, 2025. They are also showcased on The Maple Staple website and exhibitor profile. Copies are available for purchase on Amazon and other major book retailers.For more details about the London Book Fair, visit www.londonbookfair.co.uk About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. 