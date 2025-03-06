Waterville Valley, NH, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You begged. You pleaded. You desperately negotiated with the universe. And guess what? Your prayers have been answered. Waterville Valley Ski Resort is bringing back $17 lift tickets on St. Patrick’s Day. But there’s a wee catch…



You must dress as a leprechaun. No costume, no deal. We’re not handing out pots of gold to just anyone. To unlock your $17 lift ticket, you must meet ALL THREE of these extremely serious, non-negotiable leprechaun requirements:

Wear something green (no, a tiny shamrock sticker does not count. You need loud, undeniable, unmistakable GREEN—shirt, jacket, pants, a full-body turf suit, whatever.) Add a leprechaun-y touch (a jaunty top hat, a fake fiery beard, gold coins spilling dramatically from your pockets, shoes that suggest you might make a side hustle crafting wooden clogs in the forest... get into character !) Bring a hint of mischief (speak exclusively in riddles, do a jig in your ski boots, give cryptic directions to non-existent treasure, or simply give a knowing wink that suggests you’re up to something)

No half-hearted attempts. No “but my gloves have a green stripe.” No “I’m wearing green underwear, I swear.” All three elements must be met. No exceptions.

Ski all day, then revel in après chaos. Guinness in hand, spinning tales of your mountain mischief, and making questionable decisions you’ll laugh about later.

One day only—March 17th, 2025. Get weird, get green, and get after it!

