Virtu Execution Services Launches Virtu Technology Solutions Offering

NEW YORK, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) a leading provider of global, multi-asset financial services that delivers liquidity and innovative, transparent products across the entire investment cycle to the global markets, announces the public launch of Virtu Technology Solutions (VTS), a comprehensive product suite that repackages Virtu Execution Services’ (VES) capabilities for distribution to sell-side broker-dealers worldwide.

Virtu Execution Services (VES) has long provided execution and workflow solutions to buy-side and sell-side clients, offering a robust suit of technology-driven services that support seamless and integrated market access, trade execution and analytics. These solutions, built to optimize Virtu’s own trading infrastructure, have been leveraged by a range of institutional clients to enhance their operational efficiency and market connectivity.

With the introduction of VTS, Virtu is now formalizing and expanding the availability of these capabilities specifically for sell-side brokers, providing them with access to the same technology and infrastructure that powers Virtu’s own broker-dealer operations. This initiative reflects Virtu’s commitment to delivering scalable, modular and multi-asset solutions tailored to the infrastructure needs of broker-dealers.

Virtu’s global execution services business is uniquely positioned to deliver comprehensive, multi-asset products to brokers by combining Virtu’s Workflow Solutions, Analytics, and Broker-Dealer offerings in a turn-key solution. With connectivity to over 60 global markets, operations across over 235 venues, management of over 10 thousand broker FIX connections for clients, and certifications with the majority of today’s OMS/EMS platforms. VTS provides the sell-side with the complete suite of proprietary tools originally developed for Virtu’s own broker-dealer operations and designed to support the front-to-back-office needs of the sell-side. These solutions are modular, scalable, and designed for seamless, multi-asset, global deployment.

“The breadth of capabilities within our internal broker-dealer framework is incredible. I don’t think there’s a vendor on the street that can offer the range and quality of products we’re bringing to market,” said Michael Loggia, Virtu’s Global Head of VTS and Workflow Solutions. "With the public launch of VTS, we are expanding awareness and formalizing our offering to ensure broker-dealers of all sizes can benefit from the same infrastructure that has supported our own operations."

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre- intra- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

