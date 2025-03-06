GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE to Present at the Banking Virtual Investor Conference March 6th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

MEXICO CITY, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE (GBOOY), based in Av. Revolución N° 3000, Col. Primavera, Monterrey, N.L. C.P. 64830 Mexico, focused on Financial Services, today announced that Tania Martinez Lira, Investor Relations Director and that Corina Beltrán Medina, Investor Relations Deputy Director, will present live at the Banking Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 6th, 2025

DATE: March 6th

TIME: 2:30 – 3:00 pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3DhRUj4

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.



Recent Company Highlights

Recognized by The Banker as the Best Bank in Mexico, Most Innovative Bank in Latin America, and Top 200 Banks in Latin America in 2024

Recognized by World Finance as the Best Retail Bank and Best Corporate Governance in Mexico in 2024

Recognized by Institutional Investor as the Most Honored Company, coupled with Best CEO, Best CFO, Best IRO, Best IR Team, Best IR program, Best ESG, Best Company Board of Directors, and Best Investor Day in 2024

Recognized by Global Finance as Best Bank in Mexico 2024 and Best SME Bank 2025

Recognized by Euromoney as Best Service-Domestic, Trade Finance in Mexico and Best Banks for SMEs in Mexico in 2024

Recognized by TAB Global as one of the 1000 World´s Largest and Strongest Banks in 2024

Silver winner at a worldwide level on the "HyperPersonalization" project in the category "Reimagining the Customer Experience" by Qorus-Infosys Finacle

Recognized by Best Place to Work 2024, while incorporating our CEO and our CHRO in their “Best CEOs and Best CHROs” list

About [ GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE ]

Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte), is a leading financial institution in Mexico, with the largest business diversification and continuously seeking ways to innovate in the financial sector, offering a wide variety of traditional and digital products and services, through its broker dealer, annuities & insurance companies, retirement saving funds (afore), mutual funds, leasing and factoring company, warehousing and recently announcing the inclusion of a digital bank.

Banorte is the second largest financial group in Mexico in terms of loan portfolio, the number two provider of loans to governments and the second largest bank in mortgage loans. In addition, the retirement fund administrator Afore XXI Banorte, of which GFNorte owns 50%, is the largest in the country in terms of assets under management.

Banorte is the only commercial bank, among the six largest institutions, whose decisions are made locally without the influence of external parent companies, which has proven to be an advantage in adapting with agility to the changes and alternatives presented by the country.

CONTACTS: [GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE] Name: CORINA BELTRAN MEDINA Title: Investor Relations Deputy Director Phone: 81 1917 0109 Email: corina.beltran@banorte.com Virtual Investor Conferences John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com

