Solum Global Inc. and The Big Mig Media Co. Sponsor “The Crypto Power Hour” Show

The Podcast will be Livestreamed on Rumble and Across 10 other major platforms

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solum Global, Inc. (“Solum Global, Solum or the Company”) is a transparent digital network with a fully decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol that provides a seamless solution for the U.S. healthcare industry integrating artificial intelligence (AI), smart contracts, and Solum Global’s stablecoin (sgUSD) with a proprietary electronic health wallet (EHW), announced today the Company’s sponsorship of the Crypto Power Hour Show in conjunction with the Big Mig Media Co. production group.

The podcast will feature top cryptocurrency industry leaders, influencers, developers, educators, and regulators, offering unparalleled insights into the blockchain, decentralized finance, and digital assets. Broadcasting from their new state-of-the-art studio in West Palm Beach, Florida, this groundbreaking show is set to become the premier destination for current information on the state of the cryptocurrency industry. Discussion topics will feature global regulatory activities, digital currency investment strategies, emerging technologies, and blockchain developments.

“Crypto Power Hour” airs live every Wednesday and Friday at 3:00 p.m. Eastern. They will be co-hosted by Kirk St. Johns, a visionary founder of Solum Global, Antonia Moss, Chief Growth Officer, and Lance Migliaccio and George Balloutine, creators of “The Big Mig Show” podcast and known for their deep knowledge and no-nonsense approach to crypto and finance.

"We are incredibly excited to launch The Crypto Power Hour and bring this game-changing show to a global audience. Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology are reshaping the financial world, and this show will provide critical insights, strategies, and discussions for industry participants. Partnering with The Big Mig Media Co. and leveraging Rumble’s growing crypto vertical gives us the perfect platform to deliver unfiltered, high-impact content. We’re just getting started, and I can’t wait to share this journey with our viewers," stated Kirk St. Johns, Co-founder of Solum Global.

About Solum Global Inc.

Solum Global is a transparent digital network with a fully decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol for storing, trading, and transferring digital and real-world assets enabling immediate settlement between individuals, businesses, and governments. Utilizing cutting edge blockchain technology, artificial intelligence (AI), smart contracts, the company’s stablecoin (sgUSD) and a proprietary Electronic Health Wallet (EHW), Solum Global provides a seamless solution that addresses the significant challenges inherent in the U.S. healthcare industry. For more information, visit www.solum.global.

