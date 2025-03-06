Global Sun Protection Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast (2024-2032)

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sun Protection Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Sun Protection market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges.

The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Sun Protection industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360°overview of the global industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

The global sun protection market was valued at USD 10.98 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a rapid revenue CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by rising awareness of skin damage caused by ultraviolet (UV) radiation, such as premature aging and skin cancer. Consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of the harmful effects of sun exposure, leading to higher demand for effective sun protection solutions. Additionally, there is a growing preference for natural and organic sunscreens made with ingredients like zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, and plant-based extracts, as concerns over the side effects of chemical sunscreens and environmental sustainability rise.

One of the major drivers of the sun protection market is the increasing global incidence of skin cancer, including both melanoma and non-melanoma types. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, one in every three cancers diagnosed worldwide is skin cancer, with one in five Americans expected to develop it in their lifetime. Countries such as Australia, New Zealand, and Denmark report particularly high rates, reinforcing the need for effective sun protection. Furthermore, the depletion of the ozone layer has increased UV radiation exposure, contributing to rising skin cancer rates.

The market also benefits from the ongoing expansion of the beauty and cosmetics industry. In 2022, the global beauty market generated approximately USD 430 billion and is projected to reach USD 580 billion by 2027, growing at an average annual rate of 6%. Consumers are increasingly seeking premium, multifunctional products, including sunscreens that offer both protection and cosmetic benefits. This trend supports innovation in sun protection products, contributing to overall market growth.

The increasing popularity of outdoor recreational activities is another factor driving market demand. In 2022, the U.S. outdoor recreation participant base grew by 2.3%, reaching a record 168.1 million participants. As more people engage in activities like hiking, camping, and water sports, the need for reliable sun protection has surged, boosting product demand across diverse demographics.

However, the sun protection market faces challenges from complex regulatory frameworks across different regions. In the European Union (EU), for instance, sunscreens must comply with strict safety and efficacy guidelines under the Cosmetic Products Regulation (EC) No. 1223/2009, which demands extensive testing, clear SPF labeling, and compliance with updated ingredient restrictions. These regulatory requirements increase operational costs and complicate market entry, particularly for manufacturers launching new formulations or entering multiple global markets.

Regarding product segmentation, tinted sunscreens dominated the market in 2023 due to growing consumer demand for multifunctional skincare products. Tinted sunscreens combine UV protection with cosmetic benefits like evening skin tone and providing natural coverage, making them increasingly popular. Meanwhile, non-tinted sunscreens are expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR as consumers seek broad-spectrum protection that integrates seamlessly into daily skincare routines without altering their natural complexion.

By SPF level, the SPF 30-50 segment led the market in 2023, driven by growing consumer awareness of UV-related skin damage and the popularity of lightweight, high-protection formulations. This category is expected to maintain strong growth as people prioritize effective protection during daily activities and outdoor recreation. The SPF 15-30 segment is also projected to grow rapidly, appealing to those seeking moderate protection through advanced, comfortable formulations.

In terms of application, body sunscreens accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. Rising concerns over skin cancer and increased participation in outdoor activities have driven demand for full-body protection, supported by technological advances that improve product texture and efficacy. The facial sunscreen segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth, as consumers integrate sun protection into their daily skincare regimens, particularly to prevent premature aging and maintain dermal health. This growth is further reinforced by educational initiatives promoting daily use of sun protection on the face, the most exposed and sensitive area.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Sun Protection market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report.

The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Sun Protection market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Some major players included in the global Sun Protection market report are:

Beiersdorf Global

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

L'Oréal

Clarins

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Procter & Gamble

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Burt's Bees

Unilever

VLCC Wellness

Kao Corp

Avon Products, Inc.

Bioderma Laboratories

Coty Inc.

Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd

Sun Protection Market Segmentation Analysis

The global Sun Protection market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Sun Protection market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Sun Protection market.

This report offers historical data and forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional, and country level, and provides analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2020 to 2033. For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global sun protection market based on ingredient, type, product type, SPF, age group, application, distribution channel, and region:

Ingredient Outlook Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Mineral-based

Chemical-based

Type Outlook(Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Tinted

Non-tinted

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Sunscreen Product

Lotions

Sprays

Sprays

Serums

Creams

Gels

Sticks

Others

After-Sun Product

Lotions

Gels

Sprays

Creams

Others

SPF Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

SPF 15 and below

SPF 15-30

SPF 30-50

SPF 50 and above

Region

The Global Sun Protection Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Keyword market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

