Spinal Implants Market to Reach USD 7.83 Billion in 2024, Driven by Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Spinal implants market reached USD 7.83 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow steadily with a revenue CAGR of 5.1%

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spinal Implants Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Spinal Implants market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges.

The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Spinal Implants industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360°overview of the global industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

The global spinal implants market reached USD 7.83 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow steadily with a revenue CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to the increasing number of spinal disorders, higher demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and rapid improvements in spinal surgery technologies.

Spinal implants are medical devices used during surgeries to support, stabilize, and correct spinal issues. These implants are typically made from durable metals like titanium or stainless steel and come in various sizes to fit different needs. Back pain and spinal problems are becoming more common worldwide. According to the National Centre for Health Statistics, one in four people experience ongoing lower back pain. Conditions like sciatica and degenerative disc disorders are increasing, often caused by factors such as obesity, poor diet, smoking, and aging. Lifestyle habits, including smoking, can damage spinal cartilage, while excessive weight can add pressure on the spine.

A major factor driving the spinal implants market is the growing use of Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) techniques. These advanced methods reduce the size of surgical cuts, lower the risk of complications, and help patients recover faster. Companies are launching innovative tools to support these procedures. For example, in 2021, Medtronic introduced several new technologies designed to make minimally invasive spine surgeries more effective and efficient. Similarly, RTI Surgical Holdings launched Coflex, the first and only motion-preserving implant approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating lumbar spinal stenosis. This device helps maintain spinal movement while supporting the spine, offering a less invasive treatment option that can even be done in outpatient settings.

However, the high cost of spinal implant surgeries is a challenge for market growth. The total cost includes not only the implants but also hospital stays, surgical tools, and post-surgery care, making it difficult for many patients and healthcare systems to afford. In the U.S. alone, the annual cost of spine treatments is estimated at USD 105 billion, with individual procedures like lumbar interbody devices and pedicle screws costing thousands of dollars.

Market Insights by Product and Technology

In 2022, thoracic fusion and lumbar fusion devices held the largest share of the spinal implants market. These devices are widely used to treat conditions such as degenerative disc disease by helping fuse parts of the spine together. The demand for these products is growing, supported by new product launches like Spine Wave Inc.’s 3D Titanium Lumbar Interbody Device.

Non-fusion devices are also gaining popularity, helping patients maintain mobility after surgery without fusing the spine. These devices, including artificial discs, are made from body-friendly materials and are designed to reduce healing time and protect surrounding spinal areas. Research from the University of Cambridge in 2021 introduced an inflatable spinal implant designed to relieve severe back pain without invasive surgery, highlighting continued innovation in this field.

From a technology standpoint, spinal fusion and fixation technologies currently lead the market, supported by ongoing FDA approvals for new devices. Meanwhile, motion preservation or non-fusion technologies are growing quickly, offering solutions that maintain spinal flexibility, reduce hospital stays, and allow for faster recovery. These technologies are especially appealing to patients with conditions such as degenerative disc disease and lumbar spinal stenosis.

Minimally Invasive Surgeries Drive Market Growth

Minimally invasive surgeries are becoming the preferred choice for spinal treatments due to their smaller incisions, shorter recovery times, and fewer complications compared to traditional open surgeries. These procedures are commonly used to treat herniated discs, spinal instability, and tumors pressing on spinal nerves. Rising awareness of these benefits and the increasing number of spinal conditions are expected to keep demand for minimally invasive spinal procedures high in the years ahead.

According to a study from the National Cancer Institute in 2022, between 5 and 20 people out of every 1,000 are affected by herniated discs each year, and around 1% to 3% of the population experiences lumbar spine disc symptoms, adding to the growing need for effective spinal treatments.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Spinal Implants market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report.

The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Spinal Implants market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Some major players included in the global Spinal Implants market report are:

Globus Medical

Abbott

Orthofix US LLC,

Braun SE

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Stryker

Exactech, Inc.

Nuvasive, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences

RTI Surgical Holdings

ATEC Spine, Inc.

Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

SeaSpine

Spinal Implants Market Segmentation Analysis

The global Spinal Implants market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Spinal Implants market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Spinal Implants market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global spinal implants market on the basis of product, technology, type of surgery, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Thoracic Fusion and Lumbar Fusion Devices

Posterior Thoracic Fusion and Lumbar Fusion Devices

Interbody Thoracic Fusion and Lumbar Fusion Devices

Anterior Thoracic Fusion and Lumbar Fusion Devices

Cervical Fusion Devices

Anterior Cervical Fusion Devices

Anterior Cervical Plates

Cervical Interbody Fusion Devices

Anterior Cervical Screw Systems

Posterior Cervical Fusion Devices

Posterior Cervical Plates

Posterior Cervical Screws

Posterior Cervical Rods

Spine Biologics

Demineralized Bone Matrix

Bone Morphogenetic Proteins

Bone Substitutes

Machined Bones

Cell-based Matrices

Allograft Bone

Vertebral Compression Fractures (VCF) Treatment Devices

Balloon Kyphoplasty Devices

Vertebroplasty Devices

Spinal Decompression Devices

Discectomy

Laminoplasty, Laminectomy, and Laminotomy

Foraminotomy and Foraminectomy

Facetectomy

Corpectomy

Region

The Global Spinal Implants Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Keyword market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Spinal Implants business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2024-2030).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

