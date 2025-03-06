Global Mobile Market to Reach USD 469 Billion in 2022, Driven by 5G Expansion and Growing Demand for Smart Devices

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report, titled ‘Global Mobile Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Mobile market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges.

The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Mobile industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360°overview of the global industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

The global mobile market reached a value of USD 469 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow steadily with a revenue CAGR of 7.50% over the coming years. This growth is fueled by rapid technological advancements, the widespread rollout of 5G networks, and the increasing demand for Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Mobile phones have become essential tools for communication, entertainment, and daily tasks. With advanced components such as processors, modems, and high-quality cameras, modern smartphones offer a wide range of functions. Innovations like high-resolution cameras, better battery life, and faster performance continue to attract consumers and support market growth.

The rollout of 5G technology has been a key driver for the mobile industry. First introduced in 2019, 5G promises faster data speeds and better connectivity. By the end of 2026, global 5G subscriptions are expected to reach around 4.8 billion. As of August 2022, there were already 220 commercial 5G services available worldwide, with companies like Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi leading the 5G smartphone market. In May 2022, Huawei and China Telecom announced new advancements in 5G-Advanced technology, highlighting the ongoing progress in this space. Samsung also strengthened its market presence with the global launch of its Galaxy S23 series in February 2023.

Consumer demand for new and improved smartphones is another major factor boosting market growth. Many users now expect their devices to control home systems like lights, windows, and heating, with predictions showing that by 2025 a significant number of younger consumers will rely on smartphones for such tasks. Additionally, mobile apps and IoT are working together to help businesses improve operations through features like supply chain management and inventory tracking.

However, the market faces some challenges. Growing concerns about privacy and the use of personal data have put pressure on mobile companies to be more transparent. Furthermore, the rise of ad-blocking software has made it harder for businesses to reach users through mobile advertising.

Market Overview

By Operating System:

Android dominates the global mobile market with a 71.45% share, thanks to its flexibility and wide device range. iOS follows with 27.83%. Together, these two systems power over 99% of smartphones worldwide.

By Device Type:

Smartphones lead the market, driven by their wide range of uses from communication to online learning and access to health information. Recent data shows that Apple holds a 30.44% share of the global smartphone market as of April 2023.

By Price Range:

Mid-range smartphones made up a large share of global sales in 2022. Economic challenges, including job insecurity and changing spending habits, have pushed more consumers toward affordable devices. In 2020, around 73% of smartphone shipments were priced under USD 400, showing a clear shift toward cost-effective options.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Mobile market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report.

The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Mobile market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Some major players included in the global Mobile market report are:

SAMSUNG

Apple Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Xiaomi

BBK Electronics Corp Ltd.

Lenovo

HTC Corporation

HMD Global

Sony Corporation

Google

Mobile Market Segmentation Analysis

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global mobile market based on operating system, device type, price range, and region:

Operating System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Android

iOS

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Smartphones

Feature Phones

Tablets

Wearables

Price Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Low-Cost Device

Mid-Range Device

High-end Flagship Device

Regional Outlook:

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

