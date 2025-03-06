REGENT Begins Sea Trials of First Passenger-Carrying Seaglider

REGENT Craft reveals the first full-scale seaglider prototype, a novel high-speed maritime vessel that connects coastal destinations.

The Rhode Island-based developer and manufacturer completes the first on-water tests of the prototype with humans onboard, kicking off a testing campaign that will culminate in the first human seaglider flight mid-year.

REGENT has an order book worth more than $9 billion from customers around the world.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGENT Craft, the Rhode Island-based developer and manufacturer of all-electric seagliders, revealed today the world’s first full-scale crewed seaglider and completed the first on-water tests, showcasing the successful technical validation of the novel maritime vessel with humans on board and marking a pivotal moment in transportation history.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The 12-passenger Viceroy seaglider prototype, at 55ft long with a 65ft wingspan, is the largest-ever all-electric flying machine and represents a novel mode of transportation. The high-speed vessel operates exclusively over water in three modes — floating on the hull, foiling above the waves on hydrofoils, and flying in ground effect within one wingspan of the surface of the water.

In maritime tradition, REGENT christened the vessel, named “Paladin”, before lowering her into Narragansett Bay, Rhode Island. Officially commencing sea trials, REGENT test captains completed the first in a series of on-water tests that will culminate in the first human seaglider flight mid-year. Sea trials follow months of rigorous sub-system testing of the critical onboard systems, including motors, batteries, electronics, mechanical systems, and vehicle control software.

“Stepping off the dock and onto the Viceroy seaglider prototype for the first time was surreal,” said Mike Klinker, Co-founder and CTO of REGENT. “I felt honored to be in the cockpit as she left the dock for the first time and started sea trials. This was the first voyage of a vessel that is destined to transform mobility — the era of seagliders has begun.”

High-Speed Progress to Market Entry‍

Since REGENT's founding in 2020, the company has made rapid progress toward market entry for the Viceroy seaglider.

“Sea trials are just the beginning,” said Billy Thalheimer, REGENT Co-founder and CEO. “This is the first step toward delivering Viceroy seagliders around the world and fulfilling our global order book. It's a true testament to the dedication of our world-class team and partners across the globe that we've accomplished this historic milestone in just four years since our founding. Today, we’re one step closer to meeting what we have now validated as massive global market demand for seagliders.”

TECHNOLOGY

The company successfully flew its quarter-scale seaglider prototype in 2022, validating its innovative technological approach to redefining wing-in-ground craft (WIGs), vessels that operate in ground effect low over the surface of the water. REGENT’s unique solution unlocks unprecedented efficiencies for coastal transportation, providing a low-cost, convenient option for use cases including passenger travel, cargo transport, and emergency response.

MARKET

High market demand has resulted in REGENT building a global order book worth more than $9 billion across six continents, as well as developing partnerships across government offices, businesses, and community groups in coastal regions around the world to facilitate market entry. REGENT continues to advance its dual use mission with U.S. Marine Corps, continuing their partnership in developing the seaglider’s advanced maritime defense, logistics, and search-and-rescue capabilities.

MANUFACTURING

In January, REGENT broke ground on a 255,000 sq ft seaglider manufacturing facility in the Quonset Business Park in Rhode Island, expected to come online in 2026. In February, REGENT signed an agreement with Strategic Development Fund (SDF), an Abu Dhabi-based investment company and part of EDGE Group, to establish a joint venture that will bring seaglider manufacturing capabilities, maintenance services, and crew training to the UAE.

CERTIFICATION

REGENT has advanced its maritime certification process with the U.S. Coast Guard and with maritime regulators in key markets around the world, in partnership with esteemed maritime classification society Lloyd’s Register.

About REGENT

REGENT, the developer and manufacturer of seagliders, is pioneering the future of maritime mobility. The seaglider is a novel all-electric high-speed vessel that operates exclusively over water to connect coastal destinations. REGENT’s flagship seaglider, Viceroy, is a 12-passenger vehicle that travels at up to 180mph to service routes up to 180 miles on a single charge. REGENT has raised more than $90 million from investors including 8090 Industries, Founders Fund, Japan Airlines, and Lockheed Martin.

