VERB’s ‘Go Fund Yourself’ TV Show Propels Issuer Freedom Chat to New Heights

Demonstrates the Power of Innovative Show Format And Exposure For Reg CF Issuers

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the technology company behind MARKET.live, a leading livestream social shopping platform, and GO FUND YOURSELF!, the groundbreaking reality TV series and innovative new platform at the intersection of entertainment and entrepreneurship disrupting the crowd funding industry, continues to demonstrate its impact on emerging businesses. The Show airs weekly on CheddarTV, available on most cable operators, prime time at 7pm EST. The innovative show format features on-screen icons and QR codes that allow viewers to click or scan to invest in the presenting companies or purchase their products in near real-time while watching the Show, all in strict compliance with regulatory rules and regulations.

Last week, Reg CF issuer Freedom Chat, a next-generation social messaging app focused on privacy and security, appeared on the Show. The result – not only did the issuer raise much needed capital but also acquired invaluable insights from the Show’s accomplished panel of business Titans.

The episode featured a dynamic pitch by Freedom Chat founder and CEO Tanner Haas, a four-time founder and three-time author with multiple successful exits, and an intensely engaged panel of the Show’s Titans, including Rory J. Cutaia, the Show’s creator and Founder & CEO of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB), David Meltzer, Chairman of the Napoleon Hill Institute and former CEO of the renowned Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency, and Jayson Waller, successful serial entrepreneur, founder & CEO of multiple successful businesses, including a billion dollar revenue business, and host of the popular Jayson Waller Unleashed Podcast.

“The opportunity to present Freedom Chat on Go Fund Yourself was truly a game-changer,” said Tanner Haas, Founder of Freedom Chat. “The insights, guidance, and direct access to the Titans on the Show gives us a competitive edge that no other platform could have provided. The funding was instrumental, but the mentorship we received is what will help propel us forward. I can't express enough how valuable this experience has been and how fun it was.”

“The success of Go Fund Yourself isn’t just about securing capital — it’s about equipping entrepreneurs with the knowledge, connections, and strategic tools they need to scale effectively,” said Rory J. Cutaia. “Freedom Chat is a perfect example of an entrepreneur with an incredible vision to address a well-defined market need for a secure and private messaging platform that, with the right exposure, backing and insights, can create a new dominant player in the digital messaging space. I believe his appearance on our Go Fund Yourself TV Show helped propel the execution of his vision forward.”

“Without question, the Show is a much needed boon not just for entrepreneurs and the crowdfunding industry generally, but also, perhaps even more importantly, for everyday people who now have direct access to investment opportunities traditionally reserved for insiders, opportunities the average person might never see.”

As Freedom Chat continues its upward trajectory, its success underscores the vital role that Go Fund Yourself plays in identifying, mentoring, and amplifying the next wave of disruptive entrepreneurs. The Show is proving to be the ultimate launchpad for startups looking to scale with more than just funding — but with expertise, guidance, key relationships, and game-changing exposure.

About Go Fund Yourself TV Show

Innovating Business Crowdfunding on Prime-Time Television

Airing in a prime-time weekly slot every Thursday at 7 PM ET on Cheddar TV, Go Fund Yourself brings an innovative, interactive approach to startup funding. Entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to a panel of Titans, competing for investment and audience engagement. The Show’s technology allows viewers to invest in featured companies in near real-time by tapping, clicking, or scanning on-screen icons, creating an unprecedented bridge between startups and investors.

Titans Leading the Way

The Show’s expert panel of Titans include:

David Meltzer – Chairman of the Napoleon Hill Institute and Former CEO of the Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency

– Chairman of the Napoleon Hill Institute and Former CEO of the Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency Jayson Waller – Thought leader, CEO of multiple multi-million-dollar companies, and host of the popular Unleashed Podcast

– Thought leader, CEO of multiple multi-million-dollar companies, and host of the popular Unleashed Podcast Rory J. Cutaia – the Show’s creator and Founder and CEO of VERB Technology Company [Nasdaq: VERB], and disruptor behind livestream social selling phenom MARKET.live

– the Show’s creator and Founder and CEO of VERB Technology Company [Nasdaq: VERB], and disruptor behind livestream social selling phenom Rotating celebrity guest Titans from the worlds of business, sports, and entertainment

Unmatched Visibility for Entrepreneurs

With Cheddar’s expansive digital and social reach, Go Fund Yourself TV Show ensures startups receive unparalleled exposure. Each episode will be broadcast three times per week, with a season-ending marathon maximizing visibility for participating companies. The series will also be heavily promoted across Cheddar’s social and digital platforms to further amplify its reach.

How to Watch & Stay Connected

New Episodes air every Thursday night at 7 PM ET on CheddarTV on your local cable channels and online at Cheddar.com

Catch all previous episodes on CheddarTV's YouTube Channel

Follow Go Fund Yourself Show on social media for exclusive content: Facebook Instagram LinkedIn YouTube TikTok

on social media for exclusive content:

For more information about Go Fund Yourself, visit GoFundYourself.Show

For more information about Freedom Chat, visit FreedomChat.com

About VERB Technology Company

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB), is the innovative force behind interactive video-based social commerce. The Company’s MARKET.live platform is a multi-vendor, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of e-commerce and entertainment, where brands, retailers, creators, and influencers engage their customers, clients, fans, and followers across multiple social media channels simultaneously. GO FUND YOURSELF!, is a revolutionary interactive social crowd funding platform for public and private companies seeking broad-based exposure across social media channels for their crowd-funded Regulation CF and Regulation A offerings. The platform combines a ground-breaking interactive TV show with MARKET.live’s back-end capabilities allowing viewers to tap, scan or click on their screen to facilitate an investment, in real time, as they watch companies presenting before the show’s panel of “Titans”. Presenting companies that sell consumer products are able to offer their products directly to viewers during the show in real time through shoppable onscreen icons. The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates full-service production and creator studios in Los Alamitos, California.

