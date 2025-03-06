Basis Technologies Integrates with IRIS.TV for Contextual Targeting on Programmatic CTV Advertising

Basis Connects Advertisers with Premium CTV Data Through IRIS.TV’s Content ID, the IRIS_ID

CHICAGO, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies (https://basis.com) today announced an integration with IRIS.TV to enable contextual targeting for programmatic advertising on connected TV (CTV). Basis Technologies is the industry’s leading advertising automation platform. IRIS.TV is the leading content data marketplace built for streaming. Through its proprietary content ID, the IRIS_ID, IRIS.TV enables the use of AI-enriched data provider segments, referred to as IRIS-enabled™ data, across the categories of contextual, emotional, brand suitability and more. Basis’ interoperable approach with third-party technology ensures that customers have the most comprehensive toolset in programmatic advertising.

Advertisers want capabilities to target ads based on the nature and type of video content. This data is available for linear TV channels, but is not readily available for CTV. Video publishers that have this data need technology to pass the information to programmatic ad platforms so that marketers can activate at scale. Through Basis’ connection to the IRIS_ID, advertisers can target campaigns based on specific types of content to which an ad runs adjacent.

“Video is an essential element of media strategies, and advertisers want a better understanding of the contextual relevancy of video programming where they are engaging customers,” said Tyler Kelly, president, Basis Technologies. “Basis’ integration of the IRIS_ID gives marketers robust technology for real-time data-driven decisions on CTV environments.”

IRIS.TV’s content data marketplace partners use AI to analyze video content, including episodes, movies, or clips. The data informs the planning, targeting, verifying and measuring for Basis customers. This intelligence gives advertisers transparency into the context in which ads are delivered to drive engagement across premium video environments. Benefits include:

Brand safety and suitability by ad placement alongside appropriate content.

Increasing the relevance and effectiveness of ads by targeting content based on contextual relevance, emotional resonance, and brand suitability.

Innovid customers can get actionable insights into video ad performance across diverse content categories.



“Although CTV viewership has grown tremendously, fragmentation and the lack of content transparency has prevented publishers from maximizing yield and marketers from capturing value at scale,” said Richie Hyden, President and COO of IRIS.TV. “With access to IRIS-enabled data, Basis customers can take action from sight, sound, and motion data to ensure truly relevant ads and a better viewing experience for consumers.”

Basis Technologies provides advertising software with an integrated suite of modular applications for planning, operations, and more across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels.

ABOUT IRIS.TV

IRIS.TV, a Viant Technology company, is the leading content data marketplace for streaming. We structure, connect, and activate the world's video-level data to create better viewing experiences and advertising outcomes. Our content identifier, the IRIS_ID, enables our partners to build scalable advertising solutions for contextual and brand-suitability planning, targeting, and measurement. Learn more about the IRIS_ID and the IRIS-enabled™ ecosystem of premium sellers, data partners, and ad platforms at www.iris.tv.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies is solving the advertising industry’s biggest problems with the most comprehensive advertising automation platform. As a unified command center for agencies and brands, Basis delivers an integrated suite of modular applications, each specializing in unique areas such as planning, operations, reporting, and financial reconciliation across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels. By closing system gaps, automating workflows, and streamlining data management, Basis empowers leaders to increase efficiency and productivity -- driving financial success for their organizations. Renowned for its dedication to both employees and customers, Basis creates more seamless operations and fosters a happier, more engaged workforce. Learn more at https://basis.com.

