TFX INVESTOR INVESTIGATION: A Securities Fraud Investigation has been started on behalf of Teleflex Incorporated Investors – Contact BFA Law before the April 23 Court Deadline

NEW YORK, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Why is Teleflex being Investigated?

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technology products used by hospitals and healthcare providers in critical care and surgical applications. On February 27, 2025 the company announced that it was splitting off its Urology, Acute Care and OEM businesses into a new publicly traded company, the resignation of its CFO, and that it will acquire all of the vascular intervention business of BIOTRONIK SE for an estimated cash payment of about €760M, upon closing.

Given these announcements, BFA is investigating whether Teleflex and certain of its senior officers made materially false and misleading statements to investors given the company’s past positive representations.

The Stock Declines as the Truth is Revealed

As a result of Teleflex’s announcement on February 27, 2025, the company’s stock price declined approximately 20% during trading.

