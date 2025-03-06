Edible Garden - Featured Presenter at Indoor Ag-Con 2025, March 11-12, 2025, at The Westgate Las Vegas

Amanda Caton, Head Grower to Provide Thought Leadership for Integrated Pest Management

BELVIDERE, NJ, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced that Amanda Caton, Head Grower at Edible Garden, will be a featured speaker at the upcoming session titled "Mastering Integrated Pest Management: Best Practices for CEA Success" at Indoor Ag-Con 2025. The event will take place March 11-12, 2025, at The Westgate Las Vegas.

Indoor Ag-Con 2025 is the premier industry gathering for vertical farming, greenhouse, and controlled environment agriculture professionals. As the largest event of its kind, it brings together stakeholders from across the agriculture supply chain, offering unparalleled opportunities to connect, learn, and discover new trends, technologies, and efficiencies.

The session will focus on the essentials of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) specifically tailored for the CEA sector. Attendees will gain practical insights into best practices, tips, and strategies that are critical for establishing and maintaining an effective IPM program. The session is highly recommended for greenhouse operators, vertical farm growers, and other industry professionals seeking to enhance pest control, optimize crop health, and ensure sustainable production.

"We are excited to have Amanda represent Edible Garden at this event," commented Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. "Her expertise and hands-on experience are invaluable to our ongoing commitment to sustainable and effective CEA practices. This event is a fantastic opportunity for our team not only to share our knowledge but also to connect with other industry professionals and explore the latest trends, innovations, and efficiencies in CEA growing. By engaging with experts across the industry and attending the trade show, we aim to gain valuable insights that will enhance our ability to develop and implement sustainable IPM strategies. This aligns perfectly with our Zero-Waste Inspired® vision, which emphasizes environmentally friendly pest control solutions that maximize crop health and productivity."

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick. Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Pulp products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com/. For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to https://vitaminwhey.com/. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s overall profitability, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “aim,” “believe,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “will,” “seek,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com





