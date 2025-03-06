Rate Issues First Jumbo RMBS Securitization of 2025

CHICAGO, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leader in fintech mortgage solutions, has successfully completed its first Jumbo RMBS securitization of 2025, a $366 million issuance with a 6.375% Gross Weighted Average Coupon (GWAC). Wells Fargo Securities served as the structuring lead, with Goldman Sachs as co-lead and BMO Capital Markets Corp. and JP Morgan as co-managers.

"For investors evaluating new issue deals, RATE 2025-J1 stands out as a compelling opportunity in the primary market," said Allison Burkholder, Managing Director of Non-Agency RMBS Trading at Rate. "Since reviving our securitization platform in 2024, we’ve remained committed to providing some of the cleanest, highest-quality collateral available."

This securitization reinforces Rate’s leadership in the Jumbo RMBS market and underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering premium investment opportunities.

"I am incredibly proud of our team's dedication in re-launching our securitization program in 2024," said Victor Ciardelli, CEO of Rate. "Our vision is to build the #1 non-agency securitization program in the country, powered by our cutting-edge digital origination platform. This initiative enables us to offer industry-leading rates on Jumbo loans for our loan officers and referral partners."

Ciardelli added, "Our digital origination platform not only reduces the cost of origination but also ensures the highest-quality Jumbo loan production in the industry. The success we've achieved is a testament to our relentless focus on innovation and excellence—laying the foundation for continued growth in 2025 and beyond."

"When you analyze this deal, you’ll see that the average interest rate is approximately 0.125% to 0.500% lower than other Jumbo deals in the market," said Jeremy Collett, Rate’s Chief Capital Markets Officer. "This reflects our commitment to lowering borrowing costs for customers through our groundbreaking technology."

Looking ahead, Rate plans to expand its securitization pipeline in 2025. "We anticipate a modest increase in Jumbo originations this year and expect to bring four to five securitizations to market," said Burkholder.

