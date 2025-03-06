Nextech EDGE 2025: Showcasing Innovations for Specialty Practices

Conference Highlights New Solutions to Empower Meaningful Provider and Patient Interactions

TAMPA, Fla., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech, the leader in healthcare technology and practice management solutions for specialty providers, today announced the opening of the company’s annual user conference, Nextech EDGE 2025, at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Fla. The conference features exclusive previews of Nextech’s latest advancements, educational sessions, workshops, and unparalleled networking opportunities designed to enable Nextech customers to drive the greatest value from their Nextech technology.

"Specialty practices are navigating an era of rapid change in healthcare, and success hinges on adopting intelligent, intuitive technology that drives efficiency and enhances patient care," said Rusty Frantz, CEO of Nextech. "At Nextech Edge 2025, we’re not just showcasing new features, we’re demonstrating how innovation can empower providers and their teams to thrive in an increasingly complex landscape."

Nextech EDGE attendees will get exclusive access to preview upcoming and early-release product enhancements. Some of the innovations available for hands-on user testing and live demos will include:

AI photo assist: easily capture consistent before-and-after patient images.

AI scribe: ambient listening automatically completes charting in real time.

Enhanced login: fast, easy, secure login via badge and fingerprint scanning and facial recognition.

Practice health analytics: full visibility into practice performance with trends and projections.

Integrated CRM: streamline patient acquisition and retention.

Optimized refraction & contact lens fitting workflow: increase efficiency with data entry for improved prescription accuracy.

Automating card on file: accelerate collections by automatically saving a patient's card on file.



Nextech EDGE explores product innovation across the company's purpose-built medical specialty healthcare platforms for dermatology, med spa, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and plastic surgery practices. This premier event features more than 130 educational sessions specifically designed to help practices automate clinical and operational workflows, improve financial performance, and enhance the quality of the patient experience.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering innovative solutions and services that drive efficiency, fuel growth, and enhance the patient care experience. Nextech services more than 16,000 physicians and over 60,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of dermatology, med spa, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and plastic surgery.

