Agrochemicals Market Growth, Business Experts, Industry Trends and Forecast By 2033

The global agrochemicals market size was USD 322.40 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The report on the Global Agrochemicals Market initially offers an in-depth overview of the Agrochemicals Market along with insights into the developments and advancements in the sector. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects. The research study also provides a complete analysis of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, risks, and growth opportunities.

The global agrochemicals market was valued at USD 322.40 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period. The increasing global population, growing demand for food, and need for higher crop productivity are key factors fueling this growth. Additionally, supportive government policies, subsidies, and regulations are expected to further boost the market.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

Agrochemicals, including fertilizers and pesticides, play a vital role in enhancing agricultural productivity. Fertilizers supply essential nutrients to crops, while pesticides protect plants from pests and diseases, ensuring high yields. With the global population expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, the demand for food is rising rapidly, making the use of agrochemicals essential.

Moreover, the depletion of soil nutrients due to repeated cultivation has led to increased fertilizer application. For instance, nitrogen-based fertilizers like urea provide essential nutrients that significantly improve plant growth. Similarly, pesticides help prevent crop loss from pests and diseases, which currently account for nearly 40% of global agricultural losses annually, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Challenges Restraining Market Growth

Despite its promising growth, the agrochemicals market faces challenges such as stringent government regulations, which increase production costs and consumer prices. Strict policies in various regions have led to the discontinuation of some pesticides. For instance, in 2022, four of the top ten pesticides used in Brazil were no longer approved in the European Union (EU). These regulations may also slow down innovation, as companies might hesitate to invest in research and development due to uncertain product approvals.

Emerging Market Trends

A significant trend shaping the market is the shift towards environment-friendly bio-agrochemicals. Due to concerns over the environmental impact of synthetic chemicals, there is a growing preference for bio-based pesticides and fertilizers. Farmers are increasingly adopting solutions such as canola oil and baking soda to control pests without harming the environment. Additionally, agrochemicals derived from fungi, bacteria, and other natural sources are gaining popularity for their ability to improve crop yields sustainably.

Market Segmentation Insights

Product Type Insights

• Fertilizers Lead Market Growth: The fertilizers segment accounted for the largest share of the agrochemicals market in 2022. The rising demand for fertilizers, particularly nitrogen-based ones, is attributed to their role in maintaining soil fertility and enhancing crop yields. Companies like Bayer AG are working on innovative and eco-friendly fertilizer solutions to reduce environmental impact.

• Pesticides See Steady Demand: Pesticides are expected to witness moderate growth, driven by the need to protect crops from pests and diseases. Innovations in pesticide formulations that are less harmful to the environment and human health are further supporting market expansion.

Crop Type Insights

• Cereals and Grains Dominate: The cereals and grains segment is expected to maintain the largest market share, particularly in Asia-Pacific, where rice, wheat, and corn cultivation is extensive. The FAO reported an 8.3 million-ton increase in global cereal production in 2022, further driving the demand for agrochemicals.

• Fruits and Vegetables Grow Steadily: The fruits and vegetables segment is projected to grow at a steady pace, as agrochemicals help improve the quality and yield of produce. Farmers are increasingly using nutrient-rich fertilizers and pesticides to ensure higher productivity and profitability.

Mode of Application Insights

• Soil Treatment Leads Market: Soil treatment remains the most widely used agrochemical application method due to its ability to improve soil health and enhance root development. Farmers prefer this method as it ensures effective nutrient delivery and pest control.

• Foliar Spray Sees Fastest Growth: The foliar spray segment is expected to grow rapidly due to its efficiency in distributing agrochemicals evenly across crops. In 2022, Adama introduced Timeline FX, a cross-spectrum foliar spray herbicide for cereals, which exemplifies the ongoing innovation in this segment.

Some major players included in the global agrochemicals market report are:

• BASF SE

• The DOW Chemical Company

• Bayer CropScience AG

• ADAMA Ltd.

• Corteva Agriscience AG

• Huntsman International LLC

• Croda International Plc

• FMC Corporation

• Evonik Industries AG

• Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC

• Nufarm Ltd

• Nutrien Ltd

• Yara International ASA

• Solvay

• Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global agrochemicals market on the basis of product type, crop type, mode of application, and region:

• Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

o Fertilizers

o Nitrogenous Fertilizers

1. Urea

2. Ammonium Nitrate

3. Ammonium Sulfate

4. Ammonia

5. Calcium Ammonium Nitrate

6. Other Nitrogenous Fertilizers

o Phosphatic Fertilizers

1. Diammonium Phosphate

2. Monoammonium Phosphate

3. Triple Superphosphate

4. Other Phosphatic Fertilizers

o Potassic Fertilizers

1. Potassium Chloride

2. Potassium Sulfate

3. Other Potassic Fertilizers

o Pesticides

1. Insecticides

2. Herbicides

3. Fungicides

4. Nematicides

5. Other Pesticide types

o Plant Growth Regulators

0. Auxins

1. Gibberellins

2. Cytokinins

3. Abscisic Acid

4. Ethylene

5. Other Types

o Others

• Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

o Cereals & Grains

1. Corn

2. Wheat

3. Rice

4. Other Cereals & Grains

o Oilseeds & Pulses

1. Soybean

2. Sunflower

3. Other Oilseeds & Pulses

o Fruits & Vegetables

1. Apples

2. Cucumbers

3. Grapes

4. Pears

5. Potatoes

6. Bananas

7. Avocado

8. Tomatoes

9. Other Fruits & Vegetables

o Other Crop Types

• Mode of Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

o Seed Treatment

o Foliar Spray

o Soil Treatment

o Fertigation

o Other Modes of Application

Regional Analysis of the Agrochemicals Market:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report provides an extensive forecast of the industry and its significant growth in the forecast years. The report provides important information regarding the sales volume, revenue forecast, market size, market share, and current and emerging market trends. Along with this, the report covers SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, Feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Thank you for reading our report. To request a customization or for further inquiries, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored meet to your needs.

