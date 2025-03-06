Medical Imaging Reagents Market Share is booming in next 10 years

Medical Imaging Reagents Market 2030

PORTLAND, KY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Demand for medical imaging reagents is on the rise, owing to surge in prevalence of various chronic disorders such as cancer and cardiovascular disease, which require medical imaging for diagnosis, which, in turn, employee the use of medical imaging reagents across the globe. Furthermore, surge in geriatric population, which is more prone to chronic disorders is another major factor that fuels the market growth.According to the report, the global medical imaging reagents industry generated $11.69 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $17.32 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2027.Drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesRise in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in awareness for early disease diagnosis, and demand for diagnostic imaging procedures drive the growth of the global medical imaging reagents market. However, lack of access from underdeveloped countries and scarcity of imaging reagents hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in expenditure on healthcare and demand for effective procedures & safe medication present new opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1664 The contrast reagents segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on class, the contrast reagents segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global medical imaging reagents market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in approvals for contrast reagents, surge in establishment of public & private diagnostic centers, and prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. However, the nuclear reagents segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2027, owing to increase in application in research and development activities of cancer diagnosis.The nanoparticles segment to maintain its leadership status by 2027Based on technology, the nanoparticles segment held the highest market share, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global medical imaging reagents market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in utilization in detection of cancer tumors and improvement in specificity & sensitivity of scans obtained through MRI or CT. The report also provides a detailed analysis of segments including fluorescent dyes & probes, radiopharmaceuticals, fluorescent proteins, and quantum dots.North America to maintain its highest contribution by 2027Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue with nearly two-fifths of the global medical imaging reagents market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its highest contribution by 2027. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of cardiovascular & neurological diseases and cancer, huge target population with higher health awareness, and availability of trained medical professionals. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Leading market playersBayer AGBracco SpACardinal HealthEli Lilly and CompanyGeneral Electric Company (GE Healthcare)Lantheus Holdings, Inc.LI-COR Biosciences Inc.Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich)PerkinElmer, Inc.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 