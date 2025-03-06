Grain Farmers Recognized as Delaware Environmental Stewardship Semi-Finalists for the First Time

Media Note: Photos are available on Flickr.

Dover, Del. (March 6, 2025) – The Delaware Department of Agriculture’s Nutrient Management Program Administrator, Brooke Walls, presented the four semi-finalists for the 2024 Delaware Environmental Stewardship Awards and announced the winner at the Delaware Nutrient Management Commission Meeting on March 4, 2025.

For over 15 years, the Delaware Nutrient Management Commission has partnered with Delaware’s poultry integrators to sponsor the Environmental Stewardship Awards. In 2024, the Commission wanted to expand the award categories to include all constituents covered by the Nutrient Management Law.

“Delaware farmers care deeply about positively impacting the environment, and we see that through their best management practices, innovative solutions, and advanced conservation techniques,” said Nutrient Management Program Administrator Brooke Walls. “The Environmental Stewardship Award is an opportunity to celebrate Delaware farmers of all operation types who go the extra mile to protect our soil and water quality.”

Categories now include poultry, grain crops, vegetable crops, livestock operations, equine operations, and golf course or commercial turf operations. The selection for the four semi-finalists will still be based on their best management practices, excellence in water quality stewardship, and enhanced environmental quality practices.

The Commission selected to recognize the efforts of grain producers for 2024. After applications were submitted, four semi-finalists were selected for a site visit, during which the Environmental Stewardship Award Committee learned more about their operation. Each semi-finalist received a lane sign, a plaque, and a monetary gift.

The 2024 Environmental Stewardship Award Semi-Finalists are:

• Thomas Family Farms of Marydel

• Bishop Farms of Sandtown

• Dave Marvel Farms of Harrington

• Twin Cedar Ag of Greenwood

The 2024 Environmental Stewardship Award winner is Bishop Farms, a diversified grain operation managed by Dale and his daughters Megan Bishop and Logan Field. Logan contributes as a consultant and advocate for 4R practices (right rate, right place, right time, and right source), protecting the land in Sandtown, along with another portion in Maryland. Through impressive partnerships and experimentation, the Bishop family reports sustainable practices are helping to market their grain. The improved margins have been reinvested in innovative conservation practices while maintaining high levels of cover crops and conservation tillage. The Bishop’s are strong proponents of soil health, serving as resources to others in the agricultural community.

Luke and Andrew Thomas of Thomas Family Farms in Marydel are prime examples of a fifth-generation, family-run farm that blends tradition with innovation. Spanning 3,700 acres, they grow various grain crops while prioritizing sustainable farming practices to protect the land and water. Their advanced conservation techniques include soil sampling, crop rotation, and cover crops to complement their cutting-edge sprayer technology, which precisely targets nutrient and herbicide applications to minimize environmental impact. Active in their local community, they support the fire company, assist with adverse weather clean-ups, and contribute to youth agricultural programs.

David Marvel operates a multigenerational grain, fruit, and vegetable farm in Harrington. During the visit to the home farm, he highlighted his use of cover crops to improve soil and water quality. One of the most impressive aspects of his work is his involvement in various agricultural-related activities outside the farm. He serves as Vice President of the Kent County Farm Bureau, and is actively involved in organizations such as the Fruit & Vegetable Growers Association, the Mar-Del Watermelon Board, the Delaware Farm & Food Policy Council, the Delaware Farm to School Committee, the Governor’s Council on Employment & Social Services, the Chesapeake Ag Innovation Center Board, the National Foundation Board for the Farm Journal Magazine, and the Food Bank of Delaware, amongst others.

Chris and Karen Breeding operate Twin Cedar Ag in Greenwood. In addition to grain, they have grown fruits and vegetables and raised hogs, dairy, and beef cattle. While they utilize many nutrient best management practices, such as no-till and cover crops, the Breeding’s have put a particular emphasis on subsurface drainage and drainage water management. Through the successful application for a Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education grant, they installed two separate subsurface drainage systems and tested the performance of an automated system against manual operation. Through this research, they demonstrated the significant benefits of automated systems for water quality. The Breeding’s plan to both refine and expand their knowledge in the field of drainage water management to increase their contributions and assist others in using this technology.

