Leading Government Contracts Partner Eric Crusius Joins Hunton in Washington

Washington, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to welcome new partner Eric S. Crusius, a veteran government contracts attorney who will lead the firm’s practice in Washington.*

Crusius, who joins the firm from Holland & Knight LLP, has more than two decades of experience in private practice advising state and federal government contractors. His practice includes representing clients prosecuting and intervening in bid protests before the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, U.S. Government Accountability Office, boards of contract appeals and other federal agencies.

He advises clients on the Service Contract Act and related labor issues, domestic preferences, export controls, cybersecurity, subcontracting and teaming agreements, and compliance with the Federal Acquisition Regulation and other agency regulatory requirements such as the Defense Federal Acquisition Supplement.

Crusius also represents contractors in investigations, suspension and debarment proceedings, and in federal and state courts. He performs due diligence and compliance reviews for acquisitions and sales of entities and business units in the defense and civilian space.

Drawing on his experience representing internet-based companies, Crusius is well versed in cybersecurity issues affecting government contractors, including compliance obligations, specialized breach response requirements required by federal agencies and certifications such as Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification and Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

“Eric is highly regarded for the experience and insight he offers to clients navigating a full range of legal challenges impacting state and federal government contracts,” said Randall S. Parks, chairman of Hunton’s executive committee. “He is an energetic leader who brings a strategic vision to grow and maintain a top of the market government contracts practice. We are thrilled to welcome him to the firm.”

A selection of Crusius’ notable representations prior to joining Hunton includes:

Represented a multinational Fortune 100 manufacturer with respect to issues connected with the Defense Production Act (DPA) compliance under Titles I and III.

Guided breach response plans for defense contractors following cybersecurity attacks and obtaining favorable investigative outcomes following breach disclosures to the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD).

After trial, secured a verdict that challenged a finding by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) that a security contractor violated the SCA avoiding substantial fines and a potential debarment.

Removed a company from the suspension and debarment list following a criminal conviction of the company and its founder after guiding the company through a significant compliance plan.

Guided mandatory disclosures for clients resulting in no further inquiries or actions by the federal government.

Counseled contractors with unique and emerging compliance issues connected with the American Rescue Plan Act, the Chinese technology ban and supply chain compliance, autonomous transportation, offensive and defensive cybersecurity weapons, helium shortages and others.

A prolific writer and thought leader, Crusius regularly appears in the news media and is featured at legal and industry conferences to provide insight to the greater contractor community. Crusius earned his undergraduate and law degrees from Hofstra University.

Hunton’s multidisciplinary government contracts team brings together highly experienced regulatory, litigation, and corporate lawyers to provide comprehensive, practical solutions for businesses in the government contracting marketplace. We counsel companies across a broad array of industries, represent litigants before the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), the Small Business Administration, a variety of federal agencies, and the Boards of Contract Appeals, and provide corporate and transactional advice.

*Not admitted in D.C.; Admitted only in Virginia and New York. Work supervised by Valarie Ney, a member of the District of Columbia Bar.

