Global Evicel Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers And Market Share

How Has the Evicel Market Size Grown Over the Years, and What Are the Future Projections?

• The Evicel market has demonstrated consistent growth due to several factors, including:

o A rise in the number of surgical procedures

o Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

o Higher demand for effective hemostatic agents

o Expansion of healthcare infrastructure

o Growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries

o Greater incidence of chronic conditions requiring surgical intervention

o Increased investments in healthcare advancements

• In 2024, the market size reached $XX million, growing at a CAGR of XX%.

• By 2025, it is expected to expand further to $XX million.

What Will Be the Major Growth Drivers and Trends Shaping the Evicel Market’s Future?

• The Evicel market is forecasted to experience strong growth, reaching $XX million by 2029 at a CAGR of XX%.

• Factors driving this expansion include:

o Rising demand for minimally invasive surgical techniques

o Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring complex procedures

o Strengthening healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies

o A shift towards surgical techniques that enable faster recovery times

o Growing awareness and adoption of hemostatic products

• Additionally, the increasing incidence of bleeding disorders—where blood clotting is impaired—is expected to further drive demand for Evicel as a critical fibrin sealant in surgical settings.

Who Are the Major Companies Operating in the Evicel Market?

Johnson & Johnson Omrix Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is a leading company in the Evicel market, leveraging its strategic position to offer advanced and competitive products.

How Is the Evicel Market Segmented?

The Evicel market is segmented based on surgery type, distribution channels, and end users:

• By Type of Surgery: Orthopedic, cardiac, general, liver, and gynecological surgeries.

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital pharmacies, surgical supply distributors, and outpatient surgery centers.

• By End User: Hospitals, specialty clinics, and other healthcare institutions.

What Is Its Regional Distribution?

In terms of regional distribution, North America was the largest market for Evicel in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, alongside Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

