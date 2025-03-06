Vision Care Market Poised for Growth Amid Technological Advancements and Rising Eye Disorders

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for surgical procedures and technological advancements in vision care are key factors driving market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Vision Care Market Research Report provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.

The global vision care market size was USD 62.30 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The global vision care market is witnessing significant growth, driven by technological advancements and the increasing prevalence of eye disorders. Smart contact lenses, AI-driven solutions, and innovative surgical techniques are reshaping the industry, providing improved treatment options for millions worldwide.

Key Market Drivers

Smart Contact Lenses and AI Innovations

One of the most exciting developments in vision care is the rise of smart contact lenses. These advanced lenses feature built-in sensors that can monitor eye health indicators such as blood glucose levels and intraocular pressure, making them highly beneficial for managing conditions like diabetes and glaucoma. Additionally, artificial intelligence (AI) and 3D printing are playing a crucial role in advancing vision care treatments, particularly in the development of biosynthetic corneas for regenerative medicine.

Rising Prevalence of Eye Disorders

Eye disorders are a growing global health concern, significantly contributing to market expansion. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 2.2 billion people worldwide suffer from vision impairment, with over 1 billion cases being preventable through proper intervention. The rising incidence of conditions like cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, and presbyopia is fueling demand for advanced vision care solutions.

Technological Advancements in Surgery

Cutting-edge technologies are revolutionizing surgical treatments in vision care. The use of Femtosecond Laser-Assisted Cataract Surgery (FLACS) has improved surgical precision, while robotic-assisted glaucoma surgery is enhancing patient outcomes. Additionally, partnerships between vision care companies and AI-driven technology firms are streamlining the manufacturing and testing of retinal cell therapies, promising more effective treatments for retinal diseases.

Market Restraints

Despite its rapid growth, the vision care market faces challenges, including the high cost of advanced products and the complexity of manufacturing processes. Developing new vision care solutions is both time-consuming and expensive, which can limit accessibility. Moreover, a lack of awareness about regular eye check-ups and preventive measures also hinders market expansion.

Segment Insights

Eyeglasses Lead the Market

Among the different product categories, eyeglasses hold the largest market share. The rising global population, coupled with increasing cases of presbyopia among individuals over 40, continues to drive demand. Eyeglasses remain a popular and affordable vision correction solution, available in various styles and price ranges to meet consumer preferences.

Growing Demand for Intraocular Lenses (IOLs)

The intraocular lens segment is experiencing steady growth, primarily due to the increasing number of cataract surgeries worldwide. Research indicates that corneal blindness, which affects approximately 10 million people globally, is the third leading cause of blindness. Innovations in IOL technology, including premium options like presbyopia-correcting and toric intraocular lenses, are improving patient outcomes and contributing to market expansion.

Glaucoma Treatment Dominates the Application Segment

Glaucoma treatment is expected to account for a significant share of the vision care market due to advancements in surgical techniques. Minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) and robotic-assisted procedures are improving treatment precision and safety. Additionally, researchers are working on smaller, more effective implants to enhance glaucoma management.

Moderate Growth in Diabetic Retinopathy Segment

Diabetic retinopathy remains a major concern, with increasing diabetes cases driving demand for effective treatment solutions. According to the International Diabetes Federation, 537 million people worldwide were affected by diabetes in 2021, with diabetic retinopathy responsible for 4.8% of blindness cases globally. The development of anti-VEGF drug injections and laser therapy is expected to improve treatment outcomes for affected individuals.

End-Use Insights

Hospitals and eye clinics are leading end users in the vision care market. Increasing healthcare investments, government initiatives, and the rising number of eye surgeries are contributing to growth in these sectors. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) are also witnessing rising demand, driven by their cost-effectiveness and efficiency in performing outpatient vision care procedures.

Vision Care Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global vision care market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more vision care solutions.

Some major players included in the global vision care market report are:

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

ZEISS

CooperVision

Novartis AG

Alcon

EssilorLuxottica

RODENSTOCK GMBH

Hoya Corporation

SAFILO GROUP S.P.A

The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Vision Care market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global vision care market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Contact Lens

Eye Glasses

Intraocular Lens

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Glaucoma

Amblyopia

Diabetic Retinopathy

Dry Eyes

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Eye Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Regional Bifurcation of the Vision Care Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Report Highlights:

The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Vision Care market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Vision Care industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Vision Care market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.

