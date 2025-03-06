Sportradar to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial and Operating Results on March 19, 2025

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) (“Sportradar”) will release its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. Sportradar will also host an earnings call via webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

Those wishing to either listen to, or participate in, the earnings webcast can do so by accessing Sportradar’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.sportradar.com. Additionally, a replay will be posted on the Investor Relations website for one year after the conclusion of the event.

About Sportradar

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, and Bundesliga, Sportradar covers close to a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Jim Bombassei

j.bombassei@sportradar.com

Press Contact:

Sandra Lee

sandra.lee@sportradar.com

