Aesthetic Market Size, Share, Growth & Trends, Analysis by 2033

Emergen Research Logo

The global aesthetic market size was USD 13.91 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Aesthetic Market Research Report published by Reports and Data has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Aesthetic industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Aesthetic market along with crucial statistical data about the Aesthetic market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Aesthetic industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the Aesthetic sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Aesthetic industry.

The global aesthetic market, valued at USD 13.91 billion in 2022, is projected to grow at a rapid pace with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% in the coming years. This growth is primarily driven by increasing awareness about fitness, rising demand for minimally invasive aesthetic treatments, and an aging population seeking cosmetic enhancements.

Get Free Sampel PDF Copy Of This Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2787

Key Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Aesthetic Enhancements

Aesthetic procedures are gaining popularity as more people seek treatments to boost confidence and maintain a youthful appearance. Minimally invasive procedures, including wrinkle treatments, fillers, and laser therapies, are particularly in demand due to their effectiveness and reduced recovery time.

Correcting Deformities and Enhancing Appearance

Aesthetic procedures are not just for cosmetic purposes but also play a role in rectifying deformities caused by accidents or medical conditions. The increasing focus on physical appeal has encouraged consumers to explore treatments that enhance their beauty and restore confidence.

Rising Trend of Non-Invasive Fat Reduction

Fitness-conscious individuals are increasingly opting for non-invasive body fat reduction treatments. According to the Aesthetic Society (U.S.), over 140,000 such procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2020, reflecting the growing trend of body contouring solutions.

Technological Advancements Driving Market Growth

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Machine Learning (ML) in aesthetic procedures is improving precision, efficiency, and overall patient satisfaction. AI-powered solutions help personalize treatments, making them more effective and tailored to individual needs.

Introduction of Advanced Products

Technological advancements have led to the development of innovative products such as non-invasive body contouring systems and fat-freezing technologies, making aesthetic treatments more accessible and effective for a broader consumer base.

Market Challenges

Despite the promising growth, the high cost of aesthetic equipment and stringent government regulations pose challenges for market expansion. Advanced aesthetic treatments can be expensive, limiting access in countries with lower healthcare budgets. Additionally, regulatory requirements in some regions may slow the adoption of new technologies.

Market Insights by Segment

Non-Invasive Procedures Leading the Market

The non-invasive procedure segment held the largest market share in 2022 due to its affordability, minimal pain, and quick results. Popular treatments such as Botox, soft tissue fillers, and chemical peels continue to dominate the market. For instance, Allergan Aesthetics received FDA approval for JUVEDERM VOLUMA XC for chin augmentation in adults.

In contrast, invasive procedures, such as liposuction and breast augmentation, continue to see steady demand, particularly among consumers looking for long-term cosmetic enhancements.

Preference for Non-Surgical Treatments

The non-surgical segment is expected to maintain a significant share of the market, driven by increasing accessibility and affordability. Countries like India rank among the top five in performing non-surgical procedures globally, highlighting the rising adoption of these treatments.

Hospitals & Clinics as Leading End-Users

Hospitals and clinics remain the preferred facilities for aesthetic procedures due to their comprehensive range of treatments and professional expertise. However, medical spas and beauty centers are emerging as the fastest-growing segment, attracting younger consumers seeking personalized cosmetic treatments in a more relaxed setting.

Request Customization: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2787

Some major players included in the global aesthetic market report are:

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Dentsply Sirona Inc.

• VALEANT PHARMACEUTICAL INTERNATIONAL, INC.

• Hologic, Inc.

• Mentor Worldwide LLC

• SYNERON MEDICAL LTD,

• Lumenis, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical（Group）Co., Ltd.

• Lutronic

• Sharplight Technologies Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global aesthetic market on the basis of procedure, application, product, end-use, and region:

• Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

o Invasive procedure

o Non-invasive procedure

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

o Surgical

o Non-surgical

• Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

o Aesthetic laser devices

o Energy devices

o Facial aesthetic devices

o Aesthetic implants

o Others

• End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Medical spas and beauty centers

o Cosmetics centers

o Dermatology clinics

o Others

Browse Full Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aesthetic-market

Key Points of Aesthetic Market:

• Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Aesthetic market

• Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

• Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

• Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Aesthetic market

• Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Aesthetic market

Regional Analysis of the Aesthetic Market:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.