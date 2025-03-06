Global Bioplastics Market on the Rise as Demand for Sustainable Solutions Grows

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand from the packaging industry is the key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market report, titled ‘Global Bioplastics Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Bioplastics industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Bioplastics market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects.

The report entails an organized database of the Bioplastics market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline. Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Bioplastics market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

The Bioplastics market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 16.25 Billion in 2024 to USD 85.12 Billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 20.20%.The global bioplastics industry is experiencing rapid growth as environmental concerns push consumers, businesses, and governments to seek sustainable alternatives to traditional plastics. With increasing regulations aimed at reducing plastic waste and growing awareness of pollution’s impact, the demand for biodegradable and bio-based plastics is soaring.

Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Packaging

One of the key drivers of the bioplastics market is the increasing use of environmentally friendly packaging. Bioplastics, which are either biodegradable or made from renewable sources, are being widely adopted for food packaging, disposable cutlery, and shopping bags. According to European Bioplastic, 48% (1.07 billion tonnes) of all bioplastics are utilized in the packaging sector, making it the largest segment within the industry.

Major global brands are shifting towards sustainable packaging. Companies like Nestlé have pledged to use 100% recyclable or biodegradable packaging by 2032, while Coca-Cola has invested in plant-based packaging firms to support its transition to eco-friendly materials. As the movement for sustainability gains momentum, other major corporations are expected to follow suit, accelerating innovation and investment in the bioplastics sector.

Government Regulations Driving Market Growth

Governments worldwide are implementing strict policies to curb plastic waste. The UN Environment Programme reports that over 180 countries have enacted regulations banning or taxing single-use plastics. Many G20 nations are working towards reducing plastic waste in oceans by up to 100% by 2030. These initiatives are fueling global investments in bioplastic production and research.

Countries with abundant natural resources, such as Brazil, India, and Thailand, are emerging as leaders in bioplastics manufacturing. With growing commitments to renewable energy and circular economies, the industry is poised for exponential growth in the coming decade.

Consumer Awareness and Willingness to Pay for Sustainability

Consumers are increasingly choosing sustainable alternatives, even at a premium price. A 2022 Ipsos Global Survey found that 83% of urban Indians support a complete ban on single-use plastics, reflecting a broader global trend toward eco-conscious consumerism. Additionally, a study by Pew Charitable Trusts and SYSTEMIQ, Ltd. warns that without intervention, plastic waste entering oceans could nearly triple to 29 billion metric tons by 2032. This growing awareness is pushing consumers and businesses toward sustainable solutions like bioplastics.

Challenges: High Costs Compared to Traditional Plastics

Despite its advantages, the bioplastics industry faces challenges, primarily cost-related. Bioplastics often require expensive raw materials and specialized manufacturing processes, making them costlier than conventional plastics. As a result, many industries remain hesitant to make the switch, particularly in price-sensitive sectors.

However, advancements in production technologies and economies of scale are expected to bring costs down, making bioplastics more competitive in the future.

Biodegradable Plastics Lead the Market

The bioplastics market is segmented into biodegradable and non-biodegradable plastics, with the biodegradable segment holding the largest share. Strong demand from the textile, packaging, agriculture, and consumer goods industries is driving this growth. Additionally, regulatory measures restricting single-use plastics have encouraged industries to adopt biodegradable alternatives.

Meanwhile, non-biodegradable bioplastics are also expanding, particularly in consumer goods, food packaging, and automotive applications. Their durability, cost-effectiveness, and resistance to degradation make them essential in industries such as construction and manufacturing.

Bioplastics Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The growth of the bioplastics industry is being seen with escalating environmental concerns and the demand for sustainable materials. The competition is led by players, including NatureWorks LLC, Braskem, BAS SE, and TotalEnergies Corbion, in constant development to produce innovative bioplastic solutions that concentrate on biodegradable and compostable materials.

Other companies are also shifting in this direction, like DuPont, Braskem, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, seeking to improve their portfolio with specific applications, including packaging, automotive, and consumer house. Strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions have become commonplace for businesses aiming at reinforcing their market status and enhancing their technological capabilities in the bioplastics sector.

In June 2024, Floreon, a bioplastics business, has raised USD 328.3 Billion to scale up its technology. This investment will enable Floreon to increase its production capacity and improve its product offerings in the sustainable materials sector.

The money is expected to speed the development and marketing of the company's revolutionary bioplastic solutions, allowing it to meet the growing demand for ecologically acceptable alternatives to standard plastics.

Some of the key companies in the global Bioplastics market include:

NatureWorks LLC

Braskem

BAS SE

TotalEnergies Corbion

Versalis S.P.A

Biome Bioplastics Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Biotec Biologische Naturverpackungen GmbH & Co

Plantic Technologies Limited

Toray Industries, Inc.

Bioplastics Market Segmentation Analysis

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Biodegradable

PLA

РВАТ

PHA

PBS

Starch based

Cellulose Films

Others Biodegradable

Non-Biodegradable

Bio-PE

Bio-PP

Bio-PET

Bio-PA

PTT

PEF

Others Non-Biodegradable

Raw Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Sugar cane/ Sugar beet

Potato

Corn starch

Wheat

Switchgrass

Cassava

Others

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging

Textiles

Automotive & Transport

Electronics & Electricals

Coatings & Adhesives

Agriculture & Horticulture

Building & Construction

Others

Regional Overview:

The global Bioplastics market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Bioplastics market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Global Bioplastics Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Bioplastics market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Bioplastics market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Bioplastics market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Bioplastics industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about the customization of the report, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your requirements.

