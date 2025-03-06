iFLYTEK at MWC25: AI Connecting Ideas, Leading LLMs Driving Industry Innovation and Solutions

iFLYTEK at MWC25

At MWC25, iFLYTEK, China’s leading intelligent speech and AI company, unveiled a range of innovative AI solutions, demonstrating how AI can empower industries

BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the theme "AI Connecting Ideas", iFLYTEK introduced AI solutions, translation technologies, and AIGC applications. These innovations showcased how advanced AI models can break down language, cultural, and spatial barriers, fostering closer integration between technology and human life, and enabling more natural, seamless interactions.Notably, iFLYTEK's products feature the self-developed Spark Desk and integrate advanced models like DeepSeek, which selects the most suitable models for different scenarios, representing China’s leadership in AI-driven cross-modal interactions and industry applications.At the event, Spark GuideX, the virtual exhibition guide, employed multi-modal and multi-language technology to provide visitors with precise, professional dialogue services, significantly enhancing their experience. Meanwhile, the AI-powered Spark WallEX Smart Space Solution responded to natural language commands, offering a glimpse into the future of smart living.iFLYTEK also introduced the AI Note Air 2 to the global market, a device that supports real-time transcription in 14 languages. The iFLYTEK AI NOTE Air 2 is not just a note-taking tool; it’s a powerful AI assistant designed to enhance productivity and efficiency in modern work environments. The device’s AI-driven transcription automatically records and summarizes meetings in real time, ensuring no important information is missed. Additionally, the device’s handwriting-to-text function supports 83 languages, converting handwritten notes into clear digital text and solving the problem of illegible handwriting. In an era of remote teams and digital meetings, the ability to automatically generate accurate meeting minutes provides a significant advantage for busy professionals.Additionally, the brand launched an interactive translation challenge onsite, where participants from various countries competed with the iFLYTEK Smart Translator. Despite language differences, the device displayed real-time dialogue, distinguishing between different speakers. What sets the iFLYTEK Smart Translator apart from other translation devices is its ability to work effectively in noisy environments. With its U-shaped microphone array and advanced noise-canceling technology, communication remains clear even in the busiest airports, bustling streets, or loud conference rooms. Whether navigating a crowded international airport or exploring a foreign city, the device ensures smooth and uninterrupted translation in any setting. In addition to these innovative features, the device showcased its remarkable translation accuracy during an interactive challenge, where participants from various countries competed with the Smart Translator. It displayed real-time dialogue, distinguishing between speakers and supporting over 60 languages. Furthermore, the Smart Translator comes with two years of free global data and can translate 18 language pairs offline, making it an essential tool for international travelers.Alongside the Smart Translator, iFLYTEK exhibited other devices such as the Smart Recorder and Smart Dictionary Pen, which cater to various scenarios including travel, reading, and interviews. With years of expertise in machine translation, iFLYTEK is revolutionizing global communication.iFLYTEK also showcased its AIGC apps, including "AI Marketing", an intelligent platform offering global data marketing solutions. The "AI Persona" app features "Mia," a virtual personality enabling personalized, immersive conversations. "Typemovie" is an innovative cross-modal creative tool designed to enhance content creation and communication.Wenyu Zhan, Vice President of iFLYTEK, stated: "Just as no ship sails alone, in this new age of AI navigation, we realize no one can venture forth alone, but with close partners". As a pioneer in intelligent voice technology in China, iFLYTEK is committed to industrializing AI technologies. By promoting global cross-language and cross-cultural communication, iFLYTEK will continue driving the deep application of AI globally, collaborating with international partners to build a more efficient, inclusive, and sustainable communication network.Download the presskit and images here

