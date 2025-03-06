Green Lawn Augusta Expands Premier Lawn Care & Landscaping Services in Augusta, Evans, and Grovetown, GA

Augusta, GA, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Lawn Augusta, a trusted local lawn care and landscaping company, is excited to announce the expansion of its expert services in Augusta, Evans, and Grovetown, GA. With a focus on healthy, thriving lawns and well-maintained landscapes, the company now offers lawn treatment, sod installation, mulch installation, lawn aeration, and seasonal cleanups to homeowners and businesses across the area.



Lawn Care & Landscaping Services Built for Georgia Lawns



Green Lawn Augusta understands the unique challenges of maintaining lawns in Augusta, Evans, and Grovetown, where soil conditions, weather patterns, and seasonal growth cycles play a big role in lawn health. The company’s comprehensive lawn care services now include:



Lawn Treatment – Targeted fertilization, weed control, and soil enrichment to promote healthy, green grass.

Lawn Aeration – Reduces soil compaction, improves root growth, and enhances nutrient absorption.

Sod Installation – Professional sod installation for an instantly beautiful, lush lawn.

Mulch Installation – Helps retain moisture, prevent weeds, and enhance curb appeal.

Seasonal Cleanups – Keeps properties looking their best with leaf removal, trimming, and debris clearing.



“We know how important it is for homeowners to have a well-kept lawn, and we’re excited to bring our expertise to even more areas,” said Carolina Davis, owner of Green Lawn Augusta.

“Whether it’s fresh sod, seasonal cleanups, or regular lawn treatments, we take care of everything so our customers can enjoy a beautiful outdoor space year-round.”



Bringing High-Quality Lawn Care to More Homes in Augusta, Evans & Grovetown



As Green Lawn Augusta expands, more homeowners in Augusta, Evans, and Grovetown now have access to personalized lawn care plans that cater to the specific needs of Georgia lawns.

Unlike big-name franchises, Green Lawn Augusta is locally owned and operated, meaning they understand what it takes to keep yards looking great in the Georgia heat and soil conditions.



Easy Online Booking for Lawn Care Services



To make scheduling easier, Green Lawn Augusta offers online booking and free quotes through its website https://greenlawnaugusta.com/. Customers can:



Get instant lawn care estimates

Schedule recurring maintenance or one-time services

Receive expert recommendations based on their property’s needs



About Green Lawn Augusta



Green Lawn Augusta is a locally owned and operated lawn care and landscaping company serving Augusta, Evans, and Grovetown, GA. Specializing in lawn treatment, sod installation, mulch installation, lawn aeration, and seasonal cleanups, the company is committed to helping homeowners achieve lush, well-maintained lawns.



Green Lawn Augusta 4496 Galway Dr Evans GA 30809 United States (706) 414-1163 https://greenlawnaugusta.com/

