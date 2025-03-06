XRP’s RWAs and DePIN Focused AI Powered Launchpad, ExoraPad, Ready to Launch Its Token Presale

CORK, Ireland, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excitement is soaring within the XRP ecosystem as ExoraPad , the first AI-powered launchpad built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), announces the imminent launch of its $EXP token presale.

With growing community interest, XRP holders are actively preparing to secure their early allocations.

ExoraPad: AI Innovation Meets XRPL Efficiency

ExoraPad uniquely combines advanced artificial intelligence with the XRP Ledger’s ultra-fast, low-cost infrastructure to significantly enhance project vetting and selection.

With core focus in Real World Assets (RWAs), Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), and top tier blockchain projects, ExoraPad’s AI-driven technology promises unparalleled due diligence, transparency, and risk mitigation.

Automated Project Vetting – Robust AI algorithms ensure only high-quality, trustworthy projects reach participants.

– Robust AI algorithms ensure only high-quality, trustworthy projects reach participants. Real-Time Predictive Insights – Enhanced analytics for better decision-making.

– Enhanced analytics for better decision-making. XRPL Advantage – Leverage the speed and efficiency of the XRP Ledger for seamless transactions.



$EXP Token – Your Gateway to Premium Opportunities

ExoraPad’s native $EXP token powers the platform, offering multiple exclusive benefits:

Exclusive Early Access – Priority participation in high-quality AI-vetted projects.

– Priority participation in high-quality AI-vetted projects. Staking Benefits – Passive earnings and increased allocations through staking.

– Passive earnings and increased allocations through staking. Decentralized Governance – Participate in decision-making within the ExoraPad DAO.

– Participate in decision-making within the ExoraPad DAO. Community Rewards – Extra incentives for active involvement and community contributions.

A significant 40% allocation of the total 100 million EXP tokens is reserved for the upcoming presale, providing a unique entry point for early adopters.

XRP Whales Target ExoraPad’s Presale

Rapidly Growing Community – ExoraPad’s Telegram and social media channels are rapidly filling with new members eager for updates.

– ExoraPad’s Telegram and social media channels are rapidly filling with new members eager for updates. Innovative AI Approach – Unique integration of AI technology distinguishes ExoraPad from traditional launchpads.

– Unique integration of AI technology distinguishes ExoraPad from traditional launchpads. Huge Growth Potential – With increasing adoption, ExoraPad is positioned to become a key project within the XRP ecosystem.



Presale Opens March 11th, 3:00 PM UTC – Don’t Miss Out!

Set up a secure XRP wallet (Xaman or Ledger).

Secure XRP tokens via trusted exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit.

Contribute your XRP directly through the ExoraPad presale page to lock in your $EXP allocation.



Secure Your Spot in XRP’s AI Revolution

As AI-driven platforms continue gaining momentum, ExoraPad represents a prime opportunity to invest in groundbreaking technology on XRPL.

Secure your $EXP tokens during the presale and be part of shaping the future of blockchain investment.

Stay informed and get involved:

Contact:

Noah Walsh

hello@exorapad.com

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by ExoraPad. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the author mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2874b851-badf-4044-aa7e-6082f8d163de

ExoraPad ExoraPad

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.