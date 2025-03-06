EDAP to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 27, 2025

Company to host conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 27th at 8:30am EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, March 6, 2025 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, before the markets open on Thursday, March 27th, 2025.

An accompanying conference call and webcast will be conducted by Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, Ken Mobeck, Chief Financial Officer, and François Dietsch, Chief Accounting Officer. Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration.

Call Details:

Date: Thursday, March 27th

Time: 8:30 am EDT

Domestic: 1-800-225-9448

International: 1-203-518-9708

Passcode: EDAP

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1706804&tp_key=5b71915afc

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in robotic energy-based therapies, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various conditions using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging, robotics and precise non-invasive energy delivery, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as the leading prostate focal therapy controlled by urologists with the potential to expand to multiple indications beyond prostate cancer. For more information on the Company, please visit https://focalone.com.

Company Contact

Blandine Confort

Investor Relations / Legal Affairs

EDAP TMS SA

+33 4 72 15 31 50

bconfort@edap-tms.com

Investor Contact

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

(917) 355-2395

jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

