Global Eyewear Market Poised for Growth Driven by Rising Vision Problems and Demand for Sustainable Products

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report, titled ‘Global Eyewear Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Eyewear market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges.

The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Eyewear industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360°overview of the global industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

The global eyewear market reached USD 169.82 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow steadily with a revenue CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to the increasing number of people experiencing vision problems, higher demand for multi-functional eyewear, and growing interest in sustainable products.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 2.2 billion people worldwide have near or distance vision problems. Worryingly, about 1 billion of these cases could have been prevented or remain untreated. Conditions such as myopia, cataracts, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy are becoming more common, driving the need for vision correction and protection, which is boosting eyewear sales globally.

Consumers are also placing greater importance on eye health and are seeking out eyewear that provides additional benefits. Prescription glasses help people with vision issues see clearly, while sunglasses with UV protection safeguard eyes from harmful rays. In the digital age, blue light-filtering glasses have also become popular, helping to reduce eye strain caused by long hours in front of screens. Eyewear products that combine style and function are becoming the preferred choice for many buyers.

At the same time, the market is seeing a wave of innovation. Companies are responding to consumer needs with advanced products. For example, on June 23, 2023, Zenni introduced an AI-powered tool that helps customers easily find suitable eyeglasses online while automatically reading prescriptions, making the online shopping experience faster and simpler. Another example is Sun Pharma Canada’s launch of Cequao, a dry eye treatment using nanotechnology to deliver better results, although such medical solutions may slightly slow eyewear sales as they provide alternative treatments for eye health.

Product design is also evolving to match changing lifestyles. Lenskart, for instance, introduced the Air Switch and Vincent Chase Athleisure collections in April 2022. Air Switch features magnetic clip-on technology that quickly transforms regular glasses into sunglasses, while the Athleisure collection offers sporty, stylish frames designed for active users.

Sustainability is also shaping consumer choices. Many buyers now prefer eyewear made from eco-friendly materials, with over a third of consumers willing to pay more for sustainable options, according to The Association of Optometrists. Brands like Sea2See create frames from recycled marine plastic, helping reduce ocean pollution. Dick Moby uses bio-based acetate instead of traditional plastic, cutting down on environmental harm.

In response to this growing demand, companies are investing in sustainable product lines. Inspecs, for example, launched its Botaniq collection in February 2021, offering 48 eco-friendly eyewear options designed to reduce waste and environmental impact.

As more people experience vision issues and seek products that support their health, lifestyle, and environmental values, the global eyewear market is set to continue its strong growth. With ongoing innovation and a clear shift toward sustainability, eyewear brands are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of today’s consumers.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Eyewear market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Eyewear market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Some major players included in the global Eyewear market report are:

Johnson & Johnson Vision

EssilorLuxottica

Fielmann Group AG

De Rigo Spa

Marchon Eyewear, Inc.

Safilo Group S.P.A.

CooperVision3

Lanvin

Maui Jim, Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Apple Inc.

Hoya

Zeiss Vision

Alcon

Seiko Optical Products Co., Ltd.

Charmant USA Inc.

Marcolin Spa

Carrera Eyewear

Rodenstock Gmbh

Komono

Eyewear Market Segmentation Analysis

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global eyewear market on the basis of product type, prescription type, frame material, lens material, lens coating, price range, function, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Prescription Spectacles

Single Vision Glasses

Bifocal Glasses

Progressive or Multifocal Glasses

Sunglasses

Fashion Sunglasses

Sports Sunglasses

Polarized Sunglasses

Contact Lens

Soft Contact Lens

Rigid Gas Permeable Contact Lens

Colored Contact Lens

Readers (Over-the-Counter Reading Glasses)

Others

Prescription Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Myopia

Hyperopia A

Astigmatism

Presbyopia

Others

Frame Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Metal Frames

Plastic Frames

Wooden Frames

Titanium Frames

Carbon Fiber Frames

Others

Lens Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Plastic Lenses

Glass Lenses

Polycarbonate Lenses

High-Index Lenses

Trivex Lenses

Others

Lens Coatings Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Anti-Reflective Coatings

Scratch-Resistant Coatings

UV Protection Coatings

Blue Light Blocking Coatings

Price Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Premium or High End Eyewear

Mid-Range Eyewear

Budget Friendly Eyewear

Regional Outlook:

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Eyewear business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2024-2030).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

