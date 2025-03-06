Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market is growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, IL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alarming rise in prevalence of cardiovascular disease, advancements in pharmaceuticals for manufacturing IV therapy instruments, rise in demand for therapies, and increase in the number of approvals for IV injections & other medical instruments are expected to notably contribute toward the growth of the global IV therapy & vein access market during the forecast period.The Intravenous Therapy and Vein Access Market size was valued at $22.8 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $37.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2350 Significant surge in the cases of chronic diseases among people, growth in road accidents, increase in healthcare expenditure and healthcare insurance, and increase in geriatric population across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the global intravenous (IV) therapy and vein access market. On the other hand, lack of experienced healthcare professionals is expected to hinder the growth of the market. However, remarkable upsurge in critical care therapies is expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.Intravenous Therapy and Vein Access Market trends are an increase in patients with diabetes, an increase in rates of road accidents, and a surge in the number of surgical procedures are expected to drive the growth of the market. An increase in demand for advanced techniques, including needleless administration of drugs drives the market growth. However, the lack of experienced healthcare professionals restricts the market growth. Some factors that influence the advancement of this market include rise in critical care therapies required by the geriatric population and the rise in healthcare facilities are the key factors anticipating the drive of Intravenous Therapy and Vein Access Market growth.Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2350 Based on application, the medication administration segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the global market. In addition, the same segment is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Other segments analyzed in the report include volume expander, blood-based products and nutrition, and buffer solution.Based on end user, the hospital segment held the majority market share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global market. The clinics segment, on the other hand is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering around two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.The key players analyzed in the global intravenous (IV) therapy and vein access market report include Becton, Dickinson & Company, Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo medical corporation, Teleflex Medical Inc., Medtronic Inc., Angiodynamic, Inc.., Smith& Nephew Plc., Pfizer Inc., Insulet Corporation, and Fresenius SE& CO. KGAA.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

