Global Eyeglass Lenses Market Size, Share, Trends, and Growth Analysis Report, 2022–2032

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report, titled ‘Global Eyeglass Lenses Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Eyeglass Lenses market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges.

The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Eyeglass Lenses industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360°overview of the global industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

The global eyeglass lenses market was valued at USD 43.15 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to register a rapid revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period. A key factor driving this growth is the increasing screen time among individuals, which has led to a rising prevalence of various ocular conditions. In addition, the growing adoption of smart eyewear, particularly among Generation Z and millennials, as well as the rising demand for multi-functional lenses, are significantly contributing to market expansion.

Eyeglass lenses are thin discs made of glass or plastic designed to fit into eyeglass frames to correct vision. These lenses are available in various shapes and sizes, depending on the individual's prescription and the frame style. According to the Vision Council, most consumers tend to follow the recommendations of Eye Care Professionals (ECPs) and place high importance on the scratch resistance of lenses when making purchase decisions. To meet these demands, eyewear companies are increasingly focused on enhancing the consumer experience by developing innovative and advanced products.

Eyeglass Lenses Market Drivers

One of the key drivers of market growth is the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered smart glasses, which are transforming the way consumers shop for eyewear online. For instance, on June 23, 2023, Zenni launched new technology designed to streamline the process of selecting eyeglasses online, making it faster and more convenient for customers to find suitable options. By adopting a direct-to-consumer model, Zenni has significantly lowered prices, offering savings of up to ten times compared to traditional pricing models depending on the product category.

Additionally, major technology companies are making significant investments in Augmented Reality (AR) glasses, which is fueling excitement and innovation within the eyeglass lenses market. Companies such as Apple, Google, and Meta (formerly Facebook) have announced plans to launch AR glasses in the coming years. For example, on April 17, 2023, Apple announced its plans to release 'Apple Glasses' for AR use by 2026 or 2027, contingent on the advancement of metalens technology. Similarly, Meta is exploring the launch of its first smart glasses with a display in 2025, followed by AR glasses in 2027. These product innovations by global tech leaders are expected to play a substantial role in driving revenue growth for the eyeglass lenses market.

Eyeglass Lenses Market Restraints

However, certain factors could restrain market revenue growth, such as the lack of awareness among individuals about the early signs of visual impairment. In many regions, there remains a gap between the number of people with vision problems and the availability of qualified ophthalmologists. According to the International Council of Ophthalmologists (ICO), there are approximately 210,000 ophthalmologists worldwide, serving around 285 million visually impaired individuals out of a global population of 7.5 billion. While the U.S. maintains an appropriate ratio of one ophthalmologist per 15,800 people, many countries experience shortages, which limits access to eye care and could impact market expansion.

Eyeglass Lenses Market Segment Insights

Prescription Type Insights:

Based on prescription type, the global eyeglass lenses market is segmented into myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, presbyopia, and others. In 2022, the myopia segment accounted for the largest revenue share. This is mainly due to increased screen usage, reduced exposure to natural light, hereditary factors, and prolonged engagement in close-up tasks such as reading and using digital devices. In response to the growing prevalence of myopia, companies are launching awareness initiatives. For example, on July 26, 2022, Hoya Vision Care introduced the 'Myopia Care for Kids' global campaign to raise awareness about the growing rates of myopia in children aged 6–14 and promote their innovative MiYOSMART eyeglass lens designed to slow myopia progression in children aged 8–13.

Distribution Channel Insights:

Based on distribution channel, the global eyeglass lenses market is segmented into eyecare professionals (optometrists and ophthalmologists), wholesalers and distributors, online retail, retail stores, and others. The retail stores segment is further divided into optical stores, department stores, specialty stores, and others. Among these, the online retail segment is expected to register a steadily fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of online retail is driven by consumer convenience, transparent pricing, diverse payment options, and easy return policies. Online platforms use advanced algorithms to suggest products based on customers' browsing and purchase histories, and many retailers now offer virtual try-on features. For instance, GlassesUSA provides a "Virtual Mirror" tool that allows customers to try on eyewear virtually from home. Additionally, online shoppers benefit from secure payment options, such as credit cards, digital wallets, and flexible buy-now-pay-later programs, enhancing their overall purchasing experience.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Eyeglass Lenses market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Eyeglass Lenses market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Some major players included in the global Eyeglass Lenses market report are:

Essilor

Hoya

Rodenstock GmbH

Seiko Optical Products Co., Ltd.

Vision Ease

Nikon Optical USA

Privé Revaux

Vision Rx Lab

ZEISS Group

Rudy Project

Eyeglass Lenses Market Segmentation Analysis

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global eyeglass lenses market on the basis of type, prescription type, lens material, lens coating, price range, distribution channel, and region:

Eyeglass Lenses Market Product Type Insights: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Single-Vision

Bifocal

Trifocal

Progressive

Others

Eyeglass Lenses Market Prescription Type Insights: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Myopia

Hyperopia

Astigmatism

Presbyopia

Others

Eyeglass Lenses Market Lens Material Insights: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Glass

Plastic CR 39

Polycarbonate

Trivex

Others

Eyeglass Lenses Market Lens Coating Insights: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Anti-Reflective Coating

Ultraviolet (UV) Protection Coating

Blue light blocking Coating

Hydrophobic Coating

Oleophobic Coating

Scratch-Resistant Coating

Others

Eyeglass Lenses Market Price Range Insights: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Premium or High-End Lenses

Mid-Range Lenses

Budget-Friendly Lenses

Eyeglass Lenses Market Distribution Channel Insights: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Eyecare Professionals (Optometrists and Ophthalmologists)

Wholesalers and Distributors

Online Retail

Retail Stores

Optical Stores

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Eyeglass Lenses business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2024-2030).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

