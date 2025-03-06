Data Center Cooling Market to Reach USD 11.40 Billion in 2022, Driven by Rising Data Usage and Demand

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report, titled ‘Global Data Center Cooling Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Data Center Cooling market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges.

The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Data Center Cooling industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360°overview of the global industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

The global data center cooling market was valued at USD 11.40 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a rapid pace with a revenue CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The key factor driving this growth is the increasing amount of data generated and used across various industries, which is leading to higher demand for reliable and efficient cooling systems in data centers.

Data center cooling systems are essential for keeping servers and IT equipment within safe temperature limits. These systems help prevent overheating, which can cause hardware problems and slow down performance. By maintaining ideal temperatures, cooling solutions help ensure data centers run smoothly and efficiently.

Innovations in the market continue to boost growth. For example, Intel and Submer introduced a new Forced Convection Heat Sink (FCHS) system designed to handle extremely high-power chips, which helps improve cooling while reducing the need for additional server components. Likewise, companies like Green Revolution Cooling (GRC) and Shell have partnered to offer advanced liquid cooling solutions that support growing data demands while cutting energy use.

Another recent innovation comes from JetCool, which developed a microconvective liquid cooling system. This technology helps manage heat more effectively, lowers operational costs, and improves the performance of processors. These advancements are helping data centers handle increasing workloads without sacrificing efficiency.

The growing interest in liquid cooling systems is another major driver of market growth. Liquid cooling is more effective than traditional air-based systems because liquids transfer heat better and require less energy. These systems also use less water, reduce noise, save space, and help extend the lifespan of hardware. As data centers continue to grow in size and density, liquid cooling is becoming an increasingly popular solution.

Leading companies are also forming partnerships to introduce new products and speed up the adoption of advanced cooling solutions. For example, DuPont and JetCool Technologies teamed up to bring high-performance liquid cooling systems to market for use in data centers, semiconductors, and other high-demand computing areas.

However, the market also faces challenges. Installing advanced cooling systems like liquid cooling can be expensive and may require changes to a data center’s structure. Modifying server racks and adding new plumbing can add to costs, and some cooling systems produce noise, which can be another issue for operators.

Looking at the market segments, solutions accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. These include systems designed to manage heat and keep data centers running efficiently. With the growing use of smaller, distributed data centers, especially due to the rise of edge computing, demand for compact and effective cooling solutions has increased.

When it comes to types of cooling, room-based cooling systems are expected to see steady growth in the coming years. These systems provide consistent cooling across an entire data center and help avoid hot spots. Room-based solutions are also flexible and make it easier for data centers to expand or reconfigure as needed without major changes to the cooling infrastructure.

As data usage continues to climb and technology advances, the demand for efficient, reliable, and cost-effective data center cooling solutions is expected to keep driving the market forward. With strong investment, new product development, and strategic partnerships, the global data center cooling market is well-positioned for significant growth in the years ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Data Center Cooling market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report.

The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Data Center Cooling market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Some major players included in the global Data Center Cooling market report are:

Data Center Cooling Market Segmentation Analysis

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global data center cooling market on the basis of component, cooling technique, type of cooling, end-use, data center type, and region:

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Data Center Cooling business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2024-2030).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

