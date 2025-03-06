P3 Enables Android Automotive Innovation for Two Wheels with SPARQ OS for Motorcycles

Infotainment leader P3 announces the launch of SPARQ OS for motorcycles, a new infotainment platform designed to meet the specific needs of motorcyclists

P3 is dedicated to innovation in the motorbike sector; with SPARQ OS for motorcycles, we’re redefining how riders interact with their bikes while enhancing safety and enjoyment on every journey,” — Marius Mailat, CTO & Managing Director of P3 digital services

STUTTGART, GERMANY, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stuttgart, Germany – 6 March, 2025 – P3 , leading provider of In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems, is proud to announce the launch of SPARQ OS for motorcycles , an advanced infotainment system leveraging Android Automotive OS (AAOS) to enhance the riding experience.SPARQ OS for motorcycles is a cutting-edge infotainment solution designed specifically to meet the unique needs of motorcyclists. Built on highly capable and robust AAOS, SPARQ OS for motorcycles integrates an array of essential features including smart navigation, real-time telemetry, and a customizable app store, all accessible through an ergonomic interface that allows riders to stay focused on the road.This innovative platform not only enhances convenience and safety but also transforms the riding experience by providing seamless access to critical information without distractions.SPARQ OS for motorcycles is currently being deployed by a major international manufacturer. It is to be integrated into a new motorbike model due to launch in 2026.With SPARQ OS, bike manufacturers can deliver a superior user experience that sets them apart in today’s competitive market. The platform includes over 200 engaging applications and services, ensuring that riders have access to navigation, entertainment, and vital vehicle information, all at their fingertips. SPARQ OS enhances the riding experience, combining safety, convenience, and entertainment into a single intuitive platform.SPARQ OS for motorcycles also supports over-the-air updates, keeping systems up to date with all the latest features and enhancements.“P3 is dedicated to innovation in the motorcycle sector, and with the launch of SPARQ OS for motorcycles, we’re redefining how riders interact with their vehicles while enhancing safety and enjoyment on every journey,” commented Marius Mailat, CTO & Managing Director of P3 digital services.P3 has developed a motorcycle demonstrator showcasing the full capabilities of SPARQ OS. This prototype integrates advanced infotainment features with seamless connectivity, all powered by Android Automotive OS.See SPARQ OS in action on P3’s motorcycle demonstrator – watch the video here. SPARQ OS is based on Android Automotive OS, the world’s fastest growing in-vehicle infotainment operating system. P3 created SPARQ OS to enable vehicle manufacturers to differentiate by providing customers with advanced Android-powered services and superior user experiences (UX).P3 announced the creation and deployment of the world’s first dedicated weather app for motorcycle infotainment systems in August 2023. The P3-engineered app provides granular environmental information with motorcycle riders in mind. In addition to temperatures and precipitation status and predictions, the app indicates wind intensity. It provides the rider with an understanding of weather conditions that is continuous for the entire journey. This makes the app far more useful than conventional weather apps which only provide sequential snapshot data that is point to point, town to town.P3’s unique SPARQ OS for motorcycles platform is a digital cockpit/HMI software platform based on the latest AAOS version. It includes SPARQ store, Navigation, Digital and Voice personal assistant, Charging, Media and entertainment, SUMS, and SIL in the cloud.• Ergonomic control: Riders can manage infotainment functions via handlebar buttons, minimizing distractions and enhancing safety.• Integrated display: Combines telemetry and navigation on a single screen, providing real-time access to critical information such as speed, engine status, and GPS directions without the need to switch between applications.• Optimized interface: The Android Automotive OS-powered launcher is customized for motorcycle displays, featuring a navigation application tailored explicitly for motorcycles to simplify interactions during rides.• Screen shape: SPARQ OS offers a layout optimized for various resolutions, suitable for a variety of display shapes.P3 digital services will showcase SPARQ OS for motorcycles at multiple industry exhibitions throughout 2025, where attendees will have the opportunity to experience P3’s cutting-edge AAOS-based solution for motorcycles firsthand. For a full list of upcoming events and details on where to find P3, please visit SPARQ OS Events.About P3 digital servicesWith 28 years’ experience in automotive industry consulting and software development, P3 creates customized In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest-growing IVI operating system today. SPARQ OS is P3’s pioneering IVI solution that helps car manufacturers to differentiate by delivering advanced top-bottom custom Human-Machine Interface (HMI), service layer and Vehicle Hardware Abstraction Layer (VHAL) integration. Major car, truck and motorcycle makers have benefitted from P3 innovations, having deployed SPARQ OS as their core IVI system. P3 digital services is part of P3 group, a leading international technology consulting and software development company with a rapidly growing team of more than 1,800 consultant engineers working to develop and implement solutions to today’s complex technology challenges. www.sparqos.com www.p3-group.com – follow us on LinkedIn.

