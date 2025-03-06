Global Agentic AI Market to Reach USD 30.89 Billion in 2024, With Rapid Growth Driven by Advancing AI Technologies

Emergen Research Logo

Artificial Intelligence (AI) market is expected to reach USD 30.89 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a strong rate of 31.68%

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report, titled ‘Global Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges.

The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360°overview of the global industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

The global agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) market is expected to reach USD 30.89 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a strong rate of 31.68% annually over the coming years. Growth in this market is fueled by the increasing use of advanced AI systems that can operate independently, make decisions, and carry out tasks on behalf of users without constant human input.

Agentic AI is becoming more advanced than traditional AI, with the ability to understand its environment, learn from experience, and adapt over time. This has led to its growing use across industries such as healthcare, finance, logistics, and manufacturing, where these systems are improving operations, increasing efficiency, and supporting better decision-making.

One of the key drivers of market growth is the ability of agentic AI to automate complex processes. In industries like healthcare, agentic AI is helping to manage patient care, analyze medical data, and support remote monitoring. In finance, these systems are optimizing investment strategies, detecting fraud, and managing transactions. In logistics, agentic AI is helping to streamline supply chains and delivery operations.

The growing capabilities of agentic AI are making it possible to handle tasks once thought to require human judgment. With continuous advancements in machine learning and data analysis, agentic AI systems are becoming more accurate and reliable, further increasing their appeal for businesses looking to improve productivity and reduce costs.

However, despite its potential, adoption of agentic AI faces some challenges. High initial costs for development and deployment, as well as the need for regular updates, can be a barrier for many businesses. Smaller companies, in particular, may struggle with the financial investment required to implement these systems. Additionally, concerns around ethics, data bias, and security are slowing adoption in some areas. Public skepticism about AI replacing jobs or causing privacy risks is also affecting market growth.

In terms of market segments, software accounted for the largest share of revenue in 2023. The demand for AI-powered solutions is rising across sectors such as healthcare, banking, and automotive. Agentic AI software is helping businesses automate services, improve customer support through chatbots and virtual assistants, and enhance decision-making.

Machine learning is the leading technology behind agentic AI, with widespread use in predictive analytics, fraud detection, and autonomous operations. Innovations in deep learning and neural networks are further strengthening the capabilities of agentic AI, helping it process large amounts of data more effectively.

Among industry sectors, healthcare leads in agentic AI adoption. These systems are improving diagnosis, personalizing treatments, predicting health risks, and helping with remote patient monitoring. Agentic AI is also speeding up drug development by analyzing data to identify promising treatments faster.

Cloud-based deployment models dominate the market, thanks to their scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Businesses are turning to cloud platforms to manage AI resources efficiently, reduce operational costs, and ensure their AI services are always up to date.

Looking ahead, as AI technology continues to improve and becomes more affordable, the agentic AI market is expected to expand rapidly, bringing smarter, more autonomous systems into everyday operations across a wide range of industries.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Some major players included in the global Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) market report are:

Google DeepMind

IBM Watson

Microsoft Azure AI

Amazon Web Services (AWS) AI

NVIDIA

Intel AI

OpenAI

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Mayo Clinic

Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Segmentation Analysis

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

This report offers historical data and forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional, and country level, and provides analysis of the market trends in each of the segments from 2020 to 2033. For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global agentic AI market on the basis of component, technology, industry vertical, deployment model and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Hardware

Software

Services

Technology (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Machine Learning (ML)

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Computer Vision

Robotics

Industry Vertical (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Healthcare

Finance

Retail

Manufacturing

Deployment Model (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Hybrid

Regional Outlook:

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2024-2030).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

