PHILIPPINES, March 6 - Press Release

March 6, 2025 SENATE FILES MANIFESTATION ON VP DUTERTE'S SC PETITION The Senate said it has the sole authority to decide on impeachment cases in accordance with its mandate under the 1987 Constitution and thus cannot comment on the petition filed by Vice President Sara Duterte before the Supreme Court seeking to nullify the impeachment proceedings against her. In a filing with the High Court on Thursday (March 6), the Senate through its legal counsel Maria Valentina Cruz, submitted a Manifestation Ad Cautelam "in lieu of the required comment," citing the Constitution that explicitly directs the upper chamber to convene as an Impeachment Court to hear and decide on cases involving impeachable officials. "Respondent Senate, which has the sole power to try and decide all cases of impeachment under the Constitution, cannot therefore possibly make a comment on the Petition and thus, asks the Honorable Court that it be excused from submitting the comment," the Senate said in the pleading. "Respondent Senate further requests that this Manifestation Ad Cautelam be admitted in lieu of the required be considered as compliance with the En Banc Resolution dated February 25, 2025," it added. A Manifestation Ad Cautelam is a declaration made "out of caution" as a response to a petition filed in court. Copies of the Senate's manifestation were furnished to the Fortun Narvasa & Salazar law office, which serves as counsel for Duterte; the House of Representatives, through Speaker Martin Romualdez; House Secretary General Reginald Velasco; and the Office of the Solicitor General.

