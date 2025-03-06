Bitget Launchpool to Introduce Elixir Network and List for Spot Trading





Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of Elixir Network for spot trading and the launch of an exclusive Launchpool rewards campaign.

Spot trading for Elixir will go live on 7 March, 10:00 (UTC) under the ELX/USDT pair, with deposits available on 6 March, 10:00 (UTC) and withdrawals available on 8 March 2025, 11:00 (UTC). Eligible users can lock BGB and DEUSD to grab a share of 3,833,000 ELX. In addition, the Launchpool campaign, starting from 7 March 2025, 10:00 (UTC) to 10 March 2025, 10:00 (UTC), will enable users to lock BGB and DEUSD for an opportunity to earn a share of 3,833,000 ELX in rewards.

Furthermore, the CandyBomb promotional event offers Bitget users the chance to earn ELX through deposits and trading activity. A total of 140,000 ELX tokens have been allocated for this campaign, which runs from 7 March 2025, 10:00 (UTC) to 14 March 2025, 10:00 (UTC).

Participants can join the CandyBomb page, where valid trading activity will automatically count toward the ELX airdrop, divided into spot trading pools and futures trading pools with 100,000 ELX allocated for the former pool and the remaining 40,000 ELX allocated for the latter pool. This CandyBomb campaign is targeted for the first 1,250 new users only.

Elixir is a groundbreaking modular Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) network that revolutionizes liquidity dynamics on exchanges by enabling direct liquidity provision and seamless product integration without the need for trust. Its adaptable framework easily integrates into leading DEXs, supported by a strong validator network, to boost liquidity and drive innovation in DeFi.

Elixir Network aims to revolutionize liquidity provision in the DeFi space through empowering retail participants and integrating real-world assets into decentralized finance platforms. Bitget continues to solidify its role as a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange, offering over 800 listed tokens across spot and derivatives markets. The addition of Elixir to Launchpool aligns with Bitget's ongoing effort to support innovative projects whose value continues to evolve the ecosystem.

Users can find more details on Elixir Launchpool here and Spot Trading here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 100 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

