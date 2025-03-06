Embedded Computing Market to Reach USD 85,685.68 Million By 2030, Top Impacting Factors

Embedded Computing Market

The embedded computing market trends in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth in the upcoming years.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 was valued at $36,743.56 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach $85,685.68 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030. The global embedded computing industry is in its growing phase, having significant adoption in almost all of the regions. Technological advancements, falling prices of consumer electronics, and emerging economies have boosted the prospects in the embedded computing market. In the prevailing business scenario, the demand for innovative and quality embedded system is witnessing significant growth among the various end-user verticals. Adoption of technology and increase in standards of living in emerging markets have shown increase in use of embedded computing systems. Conversely, intense competition among regional market players and complex hardware configuration hinder the market growth. By end user, the communication sector segment held the largest share in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. The communication sector segment is highly reliable on embedded computing systems, owing to increase in population and evolution of Internet of Things(IoT). In addition, surge in use of consumer electronics devices, such as mobile devices, laptops, tablets, personal computers, satellites, television, and radar along with falling prices of these devices facilitated the growth of embedded computing in the communication sector.On the basis of type, the hardware segment dominated the overall embedded computing industry in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed owing to rise in standards of living, technology awareness among people, and increase in disposable income of the country. In addition, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expecting a potential growth in hardware market during the forecast period owing to their developments, government initiatives, increase in awareness about technology, and cost-effective consumer electronics, which provide lucrative growth opportunities. However, the software segment is expected to witness the significant growth in the upcoming years. This is attributed rise in market of Internet of Things (IoT); growth in cognitive intelligence applications, prediction, and analytical software; increase in use of mobile phones & applications; and rise in concern for system. However, the automotive sector segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the upcoming years. This is due the adoption of advanced embedded systems has increased rapidly. Automobile manufacturers deploy embedded systems in their cars for different functionalities such as audio systems, security, and ignition. In addition, major automobile manufacturers are inclined towards investing in technology advancement to develop vehicles that are more network savvy, safer, and energy efficient, which is expected to provide the lucrative growth opportunities for the automotive sector.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Arm Holdings Plc.Fujitsu LimitedIntel CorporationIBM CorporationMicrochip Technology, Inc.Microsoft CorporationQualcomm IncorporatedRenesas Electronics CorporationSTMicroelectronicsTexas Instruments Incorporated As per embedded computing market forecast The COVID-19 outbreak has a positive impact on the growth of the embedded computing market due rapidly changing lifestyle and increase in adoption of advanced technologies. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 affected communities across the globe. Governments and other sector are trying their best to respond faster to the challenges posed by this pandemic. Furthermore, governments and businesses are increasingly asking employees to work from home or are shifting work to employees in less affected areas to maintain business continuity during the pandemic. 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲Depending on product type, the hardware segment dominated the embedded computing market in 2020. However, the software segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.By end user, the communication sector segment accounted for the highest revenue of market in 2020. However, the automotive sector segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.Region wise, the embedded computing market was dominated by North America in 2020. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. 