Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,554 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,156 in the last 365 days.

Katie Holmes Wears Your New Favorite Sneaker: ECCO BIOM 2.2

All-day comfort, and all-day style

KATIE HOLMES SPOTTED IN ECCO

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stepping out in style and comfort, actor Katie Holmes is in New York wearing the ECCO BIOM 2.2 sneaker and putting her own distinctive twist on the shoe.

Delivering everyday versatility, the ECCO BIOM 2.2 is easy to style. With an on-trend and understated, athletic aesthetic, the shoe seamlessly switches gear, making it a must for design-conscious women like Katie. Mixed materials – leather and suede from ECCO’s own tanneries, plus mesh inserts – add depth to the minimal style.

Befitting the Danish brand’s reputation as an innovator and champion of wearer-first technology, the sneaker feels as good as it looks. Designed with ECCO BIOM® NATURAL MOTION® that encourages natural movement of the foot, ECCO LYTR Technology for an ultra-light feel and rubber inserts for grip and support, the ECCO BIOM 2.2 is the ultimate all-day comfort. The perfect shoe for the woman on-the-go.

ECCO BIOM 2.2 in white suede, available now at ecco.com and select stores globally.

SOCIAL MEDIA
@ECCO #ECCO #ECCOBIOM

CREDITS 
Photographer: SGM


PRESS CONTACT
Lewis.Coffey@karlaotto.com

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Katie Holmes Wears Your New Favorite Sneaker: ECCO BIOM 2.2

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more